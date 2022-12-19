Video
latest
City News

Dense fog disrupts Daulatdia-Paturia ferry services

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

RAJBARI, Dec 18: Commuters waiting to cross the Padma River had a harrowing time Sunday morning, with the authorities suspending ferry services on the Daulatdia-Paturia route due to dense fog.
Md Salah Uddin, manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) at Daulatdia point, said the ferry services remained halted from 6:00am owing to poor visibility.
Three ferries remained stranded in the middle of the Padma and operation of 10 more ferries were cancelled on the route, he said.
Sohel Molla, who has been waiting at the ferry terminal to go to Dhaka by an ambulance from Faridpur, said, "My brother suffered a stroke on Saturday night and was admitted to Faridpur Heart Foundation Hospital. After the initial treatment, the doctor referred him to Dhaka. We came at the ferry terminal around 6:00am and got stuck here due to the ferry suspension following dense fog."    -UNB


