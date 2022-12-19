Bangladesh logs 17 more Covid cases

Bangladesh reported 17 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,036,928, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,437 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity dropped to 0.65 per cent from Saturday's 0.83 per cent per cent as 2,612 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent while the recovery rate increased a bit to 97.54 per cent, respectively.

In November, the country reported 10 Covid-linked deaths and 1,345 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB











