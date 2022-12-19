Woman, daughter burned in N’ganj fire

NARAYANGANJ, Dec 18: A woman and her six-year-old daughter sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a house near Narayanganj Police Lines in the district early Sunday.

The victims were identified as Nargis Akter, wife of Monir Mia and Mariam Akter of Tagarpar area.

Dr SM Ayub Hossain, a physician of the Burn Institute of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said the fire broke out at the house from gas pipeline leakage around 2:30 am and engulfed soon.

Nargisand her minor daughter who were at the house sustained burn injuries. Monir Mia was out of his house when the incident occurred. -UNB











