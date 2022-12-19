Poor people get winter clothes in 4 dists



Naogaon 16 BGB distributed winter clothes among 146 cold-hit destitute people on Patari Fazil Madrasa Field in Sapahar Upazila on Friday on the occasion of the Victory Day. Lt Col Mohammad Asaduzzaman, PSC, G, inaugurated the distribution programme. Naogaon 16 BGB Battalion Assistant Director SM Tafsir Ahmed, PBGS was present there. photo: observer

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Blood donation organization Kanika on Saturday distributed winter clothes and medical supplies among 300 poor people in Pekua Upazila of the district.

The clothes and medical supplies were distributed at a programme held in Rajakhali area of the upazila on Saturday.

Principal Mohammad Yusuf, former president of Kanika Engineer Mohammad Sayem and its General Secretary Mohammad Farhadul Islam were present as special guests at the programme with Kanika President Mohammad Kafil Uddin in the chair.

Ex-president of Kanika Saifullah Munir delivered the welcome speech at the event.

Later on, a free blood group identifying programme was held where blood groups of 150 people were diagnosed.

FARIDPUR: Blankets gifted by the Prime Minister have been distributed among poor people in Saltha Upazila of the district.

These blankets were distributed among 490 people in Gotti Union Parishad area of the upazila at 11 am on Saturday.

Shahdab Akbar Chowdhury (Labu), MP, from Faridpur-2 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme presided over by Gotti Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Habibur Lablu.

Saltha Upazila Parishad Chairman Wadud Matubbar, the lawmaker's personal officer Benazir Ahmed, Upazila Shecchashebak League President Rakibul Hasan Jewel and Juba League leader Abul Hossain, among others, were also present during the distribution.

MOULVIBAZAR: Winter clothes were distributed among 1,100 poor and destitute people in Kulaura and Kamalganj upazilas of the district in three days.

46 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Srimangal Battalion distributed winter clothes among 600 poor families of Sreemangal, Kamalganj and Kulaura upazilas on Friday on the occasion of the Victory Day.

Apart from this, along with the battalion (46 BGB) medical assistants and doctors of Srimangal Upazila Health Complex, Kalighat BOP under Sreemangal Upazila distributed free medical services, medicines and medical supplies to 231 poor and needy people in Hossainabad Primary School.

BGB Headquarters Sreemangal Sector Commander Colonel AHM Yasin Chowdhury was present and inspected the entire programme. Srimangal BGB Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mizanur Rahman Shikder was present as an inspector to ensure overall cooperation and coordination.

Meanwhile, winter clothes were distributed among 500 helpless and cold-hit people on the premises of Kamalganj municipality in the district on Wednesday morning.

Moulvibazar-4 MP Dr Md Abdus Shaheed was present as the chief guest at the programme with Municipality Mayor Md. Juwel Ahmed in the chair.

The programme was addressed, among others, by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sifat Uddin, Upazila AL former president M Mosaddek Ahmed Manik, Officer-in-Charge of Kamalganj Police Station Sanjay Chakraborty, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md. Asaduzzaman and Alinagar UP Chairman Niaz Morshed Raju.









Winter clothes have been distributed among 1,890 poor and helpless people in four districts- Cox's Bazar, Faridpur, Naogaon and Moulvibazar, in four days.PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Blood donation organization Kanika on Saturday distributed winter clothes and medical supplies among 300 poor people in Pekua Upazila of the district.The clothes and medical supplies were distributed at a programme held in Rajakhali area of the upazila on Saturday.Principal Mohammad Yusuf, former president of Kanika Engineer Mohammad Sayem and its General Secretary Mohammad Farhadul Islam were present as special guests at the programme with Kanika President Mohammad Kafil Uddin in the chair.Ex-president of Kanika Saifullah Munir delivered the welcome speech at the event.Later on, a free blood group identifying programme was held where blood groups of 150 people were diagnosed.FARIDPUR: Blankets gifted by the Prime Minister have been distributed among poor people in Saltha Upazila of the district.These blankets were distributed among 490 people in Gotti Union Parishad area of the upazila at 11 am on Saturday.Shahdab Akbar Chowdhury (Labu), MP, from Faridpur-2 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme presided over by Gotti Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Habibur Lablu.Saltha Upazila Parishad Chairman Wadud Matubbar, the lawmaker's personal officer Benazir Ahmed, Upazila Shecchashebak League President Rakibul Hasan Jewel and Juba League leader Abul Hossain, among others, were also present during the distribution.MOULVIBAZAR: Winter clothes were distributed among 1,100 poor and destitute people in Kulaura and Kamalganj upazilas of the district in three days.46 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Srimangal Battalion distributed winter clothes among 600 poor families of Sreemangal, Kamalganj and Kulaura upazilas on Friday on the occasion of the Victory Day.Apart from this, along with the battalion (46 BGB) medical assistants and doctors of Srimangal Upazila Health Complex, Kalighat BOP under Sreemangal Upazila distributed free medical services, medicines and medical supplies to 231 poor and needy people in Hossainabad Primary School.BGB Headquarters Sreemangal Sector Commander Colonel AHM Yasin Chowdhury was present and inspected the entire programme. Srimangal BGB Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mizanur Rahman Shikder was present as an inspector to ensure overall cooperation and coordination.Meanwhile, winter clothes were distributed among 500 helpless and cold-hit people on the premises of Kamalganj municipality in the district on Wednesday morning.Moulvibazar-4 MP Dr Md Abdus Shaheed was present as the chief guest at the programme with Municipality Mayor Md. Juwel Ahmed in the chair.The programme was addressed, among others, by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sifat Uddin, Upazila AL former president M Mosaddek Ahmed Manik, Officer-in-Charge of Kamalganj Police Station Sanjay Chakraborty, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md. Asaduzzaman and Alinagar UP Chairman Niaz Morshed Raju.