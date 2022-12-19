Two murdered, 10 injured in Rajshahi over land dispute

RAJSHAHI, Dec, 18: Two people were killed and at least 10 others injured in a clash over a land dispute in Charghat Upazila of the district.

The incident took place in Bankra Village under Byalakshmipur Union of the upazila at around 5:15pm on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Azizur Rahman Aziz, 45, son of Dedar Hossain, and Akram Hossain, 60, son of Jaker Hossain. Azizur and Akram were cousin brothers in relation and residents of Bankra Village.

Local sources said deceased Aziz and Akram Hossain had been at loggerheads over the ownership of two and a half bighas of land for long. There were several arbitration took place, but no resolution came out.

On Saturday afternoon, Akram Ali went to spread fertiliser on the disputed land to grow crops. At that time, his opponent Aziz protested. At one stage of their altercation, they along with their supporters were locked into a clash. The clash left at least 12 people from the both sides injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Charghat Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Tamalika Sarkar declared Akram Ali and Aziz dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Charghat Model Police Station Mahbubul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers visited the visited the village and took under control of the area.

Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.











