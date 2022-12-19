Video
Home Countryside

20 nabbed with drugs in 4 dists

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

A total of 20 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Sunamganj, Cox's Bazar, Dinajpur and Rajbari, in four days.
SUNAMGANJ: A total of 10 people were detained along with drugs in separate drives in Madhyanagar and Dharmapasha upazilas of the district in four days.
Police, in separate drives, arrested six drug peddlers along with 12 kilograms of hemp from Madhyanagar Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.
The detained men are: Sadikul Islam, 50, Lalon Mia, 28, Ali Hossain, 35, and Md Mahabub, 22, residents of Kandalipara Village; and Sakil Mia, 22, and Mithon Mia, 20, residents of Hamidpara Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madhyanagar Police Station (PS) Md Zahidul Haque said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers arrested four drug peddlers from Kandalipara Village along with nine kilograms of hemp while two were arrested from Hamidpara Village along with three kilograms of hemp in the morning.
Separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act have been filed against them with Madhyanagar PS, the OC added.
Police, in another anti-drug drive, arrested four drug peddlers including two local leaders of Sramik League along with 15 yaba tablets and heroin from Dharmapasha Upazila in the district on Monday evening.
The arrested persons are: Dharmapasha Upazila Unit Sramik League Joint General Secretary Hussain Mohammad Tanvir and Organizing Secretary Mostak Ahmed, residents of Notunpara Colony;  and Runu Chandra Niyogi and Bisswajit Chandra Das, residents of the upazila.
Dharmapasha PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Singpur Village in the evening, and arrested the drug peddlers along with the contraband drugs.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Dharampasha PS in this regard, the OC added.
COX'S BAZAR: Three persons have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Ukhiya and Pekua upazilas of the district on Wednesday.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-15, in a drive, arrested a youth along with arms and drugs from Ukhiya Upazila on Wednesday night.
The detained man is Saiful Islam, a resident of Farir beel area under Palangkhali Union in the upazila.
RAB-15 Deputy Commander Major Sayed Sadikul Haque said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the upazila at night, and arrested Saiful Islam.
Two one-shooter guns, 20 rounds of cartridge and 2,000 yaba tablets were also seized from his possession at that time.
Two separate cases under the Arms Act and the Narcotics Control Act have been filed against him with Ukhiya PS in this regard, the RAB official added.
On the other hand, police, in an anti-drug drive, arrested two young men along with 120 litres of liquor from Pekua Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.
The detained persons are: Md Saifur Rahman, 27, hailed from Uttar Deyang area, and Kawsar Alam, 19, a resident of Patiya Upazila in Chattogram District.
Pekua PS OC Md Umar Hayder said a team of police arrested them along with liquor after they set up a check post on the Sabekguldi Station road at night.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the duo with Pekua PS in this regard, the OC added.
NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A mobile court, in an anti-drug drive, arrested six drug addicts from Nawabganj Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The detained persons are: Abdus Sattar Salam, 18, a resident of Ramvodropur Village, Sunil Chandra Ray, 35, a resident of Khoyerdanga Village, Ziyarul Islam, 25, Abdul Wadud, 25, residents of Helancha Village, Shoriful, 35, a resident of Vaduriya Village, and Monowar Hoassain, 30, a resident of Shibrampur Village under the upazila.
Nawabganj PS OC Ferdous Wahid said acting on a tip-off, a mobile court conducted a drive in the upazila in the afternoon and arrested them red-handed while they were consuming drugs.
Following a court order, the detainees were sent to jail for various duration, the OC added.
RAJBARI: Police, in an anti-drug drive, arrested a man along with four kilograms of hemp from the Dhaka-Khulna highway under Goalanda Upazila in the district.
The arrested person is Selim Reja alias Kalu, 39, hailed from Meherpur District.
Goalanda PS OC Swapan Kumar Majumdar said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the upazila, and arrested the drug peddler along with the hemp.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Goalanda PS in this connection, the OC added.


