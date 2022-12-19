Six govt pry schools need new buildings at Santhia



The tin-shed classroom of Fakirpara Govt Primary School at Santhia. photo: observer

These schools are running in alternative and deplorable tin-shed rooms.

A total of 101 new buildings have been built for primary schools in the upazila while 77 more ones are required. But out of these 77, a total of 39 new buildings including these six are needed to be urgently constructed. It was noted by the upazila education office.

Education activities are seriously hampered in these six schools.

According to Upazila Primary Education Office sources, these schools are: Santhia Fakirpara Government Primary School, Rajapur, Pagla, Toilkupi, Rayakmari and Paikpara government primary schools; of these, buildings of Rayakmari and Paikpara primary schools have been declared risky.

No. 175 Fakirpara Government Primary School was established in Santhia Poura Sadar area in 2005. It was included in the nationalization by July in 2013. In December 2016, teachers started to get MPO (monthly pay order) facility.

Its class-taking is going on in 70-foot four-roof tin-shed structure on 13 decimal land. There are about 200 students in the school having four teachers.

In June 2018 a proposal for Bhaban construction was sent to Santhia Upazila Education Office. The school was declared risky in February in 2022. But the Bhaban is yet to be built.

A recent visit found the tin-shed school with one office room and three rooms for class-taking. The school has no boundary walls. Due to holes of tins, it causes ran-dropping into rooms.

Windows, door, fence, chair, table, bench, washroom and one toilet are in bad conditions. There is no necessary furniture in the school.

As the school is not so spacious, students are not getting sporting facilities.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, students Sabina, Rozina, Lamia and Shuktara said, "As our school is tin-shed, we have to face heat in the summer season. And in the rainy season, rain scares us."

A guardian Shahidullah said, in the absence of Bhaban and academic environment, many people don't admit their children to this school.

Assistant Teacher Rabeya Nazmun Nahar said, "At the time of meeting classes, we, teachers and students, remain in panic."

Head Teacher Abu Sayed said, "Asking for an academic building, we have applied to Upazila Education Office. We have sent information to LGED. The building is needed to improve the quality of education."

School Managing Committee President and Councillor of Ward No. 5 of Santhia Municipality Alauddin said, the school is in very bad condition; students are suffering.

Santhia Upazila Chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar, president of upazila education committee, said, Bhaban issues including raising boundary walls of the government primary schools in the upazila were discussed for several times in the education committee meeting; the demand resolution has been sent to the proper authorities.

Santhia Upazila Education Officer Helal Uddin confirmed receiving application about constructing new buildings. The information has been sent to the authorities concerned in this regard, he added.

"The highest authorities asked us for sending demands about new Bhabans. I sent the school list for several times," the educational official maintained.













SANTHIA, PABNA, Dec 18: Six out of total 178 government primary schools in Santhia Upazila of the district don't have academic buildings.These schools are running in alternative and deplorable tin-shed rooms.A total of 101 new buildings have been built for primary schools in the upazila while 77 more ones are required. But out of these 77, a total of 39 new buildings including these six are needed to be urgently constructed. It was noted by the upazila education office.Education activities are seriously hampered in these six schools.According to Upazila Primary Education Office sources, these schools are: Santhia Fakirpara Government Primary School, Rajapur, Pagla, Toilkupi, Rayakmari and Paikpara government primary schools; of these, buildings of Rayakmari and Paikpara primary schools have been declared risky.No. 175 Fakirpara Government Primary School was established in Santhia Poura Sadar area in 2005. It was included in the nationalization by July in 2013. In December 2016, teachers started to get MPO (monthly pay order) facility.Its class-taking is going on in 70-foot four-roof tin-shed structure on 13 decimal land. There are about 200 students in the school having four teachers.In June 2018 a proposal for Bhaban construction was sent to Santhia Upazila Education Office. The school was declared risky in February in 2022. But the Bhaban is yet to be built.A recent visit found the tin-shed school with one office room and three rooms for class-taking. The school has no boundary walls. Due to holes of tins, it causes ran-dropping into rooms.Windows, door, fence, chair, table, bench, washroom and one toilet are in bad conditions. There is no necessary furniture in the school.As the school is not so spacious, students are not getting sporting facilities.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, students Sabina, Rozina, Lamia and Shuktara said, "As our school is tin-shed, we have to face heat in the summer season. And in the rainy season, rain scares us."A guardian Shahidullah said, in the absence of Bhaban and academic environment, many people don't admit their children to this school.Assistant Teacher Rabeya Nazmun Nahar said, "At the time of meeting classes, we, teachers and students, remain in panic."Head Teacher Abu Sayed said, "Asking for an academic building, we have applied to Upazila Education Office. We have sent information to LGED. The building is needed to improve the quality of education."School Managing Committee President and Councillor of Ward No. 5 of Santhia Municipality Alauddin said, the school is in very bad condition; students are suffering.Santhia Upazila Chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar, president of upazila education committee, said, Bhaban issues including raising boundary walls of the government primary schools in the upazila were discussed for several times in the education committee meeting; the demand resolution has been sent to the proper authorities.Santhia Upazila Education Officer Helal Uddin confirmed receiving application about constructing new buildings. The information has been sent to the authorities concerned in this regard, he added."The highest authorities asked us for sending demands about new Bhabans. I sent the school list for several times," the educational official maintained.