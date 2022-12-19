Three killed, 17 injured in separate road mishaps

Three people including a secondary school certificate (SSC) examinee have been killed and at least 17 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Noakhali, Gopalganj, Khagrachhari, Panchagarh and Barishal, in two days.

NOAKHALI: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The accident took place in on the Chowmuhani-Maijdi highway adjacent to Noakhali Municipality Gate under Eklashpur Union in the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kashem, 70, son of Safi Ullah, a resident of Anantapur Village under Eklashpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Abul Kashem was returning home after attending a ceremony at his relative's house at noon. At that time, a Chattogram-bound bus hit him near Noakhali Municipality Gate, leaving the man seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Abul Kashem dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraganj Highway Police Station (PS) Mofiz Uddin Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

GOPALGANJ: An SSC examinee was killed as an easy-bike hit a motorcycle in Sajail Union Parishad area under Kashiani Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sibbir Molla Hridoy, 15, son of Md Monir Hossain Molla, a resident of Ratkandi Village in the upazila. He was an SSC examinee at Sajail Gopi Mohan High School.

Police and local sources said Sibbir was going towards Horidaspur in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle. At that time, an easy-bike coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.

Sub-Inspector of Kashiani PS Iranul Islam confirmed the incident.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A school teacher was killed in a road accident in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Awal Miraj, 35, a resident of Mollapara area of Khagrachhari Town. He was the head teacher of Panchhari Harikunjapara Government Primary School.

It was learnt that the teacher was going to Merung area from the district town at night riding by a motorcycle. On the way, his motorcycle collided with a tree after losing its control over the steering in Betchhari area, which left him dead on the spot.

Dighinala PS OC AKM Payar Ahmed confirmed the incident.

PANCHAGARH: At least 15 people including two children were injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The accident took place on the Panchagarh-Tetulia highway in Sare Noy Mile area at around 7 am.

Police and local sources said a bus of 'BRTC Paribahan' collided head-on with a Tetulia-bound bus, which left 15 people injured.

Later on, fire service personnel, with the help of locals, rescued the injured and took them to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital.

Dr Rafiqul Hasan, a physician of the hospital, said the injured are undergoing treatment there; however, critically injured people were referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

BARISHAL: Two persons were injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The injured persons are: Abul Basar, 55, hails from Jhalakati District, and Mirajul Islam, 38.

Gournadi Fire Service Station Officer Bipul Hossain said a bus of 'Welcome Paribahan' collided with a private car in Mahilara area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway at around 2pm, which left two passengers of the private car injured.

On information, fire service personnel rushed in, and took the injured to a local hospital after rescuing them.













