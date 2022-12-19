International Migrants Day observed in districts



A rally was brought out in Gaibandha Town on Sunday to mark the International Migrants Day-2022. photo: observer

The country observed the day this year with the slogan - 'Thakbo Valo, Rakhbo Valo Desh; Boidho Pathe Probash Aay, Gorbo Bangladesh'.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Rangamati and Khulna.

BOGURA: On this occasion, the district administration and District Employment and Manpower Office jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A rally was brought out at around 11am and paraded the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office at around 12pm.

Bogura DC Md Saiful Islam was present as the chief guest while Additional DC (ADC) (General) Masum Ali Beg presided over the meeting.

Assistant Director (AD) of and District Employment and Manpower Office Atiqur Rahman, Official of Islami Bank Rezaul Karim and Principal of Technical Training Centre Sushanta Kumar, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Besides, two persons were awarded for their outstanding contribution of earning remittance in the district at that time.

The winners are Anwar Hossain and Tauhida Jannati.

A cultural programme was also arranged there.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district administration and District Employment and Manpower Office at the directives of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment jointly organized different programmes in cooperation with Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), a local non-government organization.

In the morning around 9:30am, a grand rally led by ADC (General) Sushanta Kumar Mahato was brought out from the DC office, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the district town.

Later on, a discussion meeting on the importance of the day was held at the conference room of the DC office in the town with ADC (General) Sushanta Kumar Mahato in the chair.

DC Oliur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamal Hossain and District Employment and Manpower Officer Nesarul Haque, among others, were also present at the event as special guests.

The speakers in their speech said that the migrant workers of the country are making a significant contribution to the implementation of Vision 2041 and the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

DC Oliur Rahman in his speech said the objective of the day is raise awareness of migrants' contributions in the economic, cultural and social fields, for the benefit of both their country of origin and their country of destination.

The present government had been working relentlessly since 2009 for the development of the migrant workers and for this, the government had established 64 technical training centres in the country to enable them go abroad with proper training, he added.

Training opportunities at the upazila level are being expanded to create skilled workers for foreign jobs, he said, adding that the youth who want to go abroad should make proper use of these opportunities, he further added.

Later on, cheques were also disbursed to the children of the expatriates through Expatriate Welfare Bank.

A large number of officials, bankers, NGO activists, instructors and students of Technical College including journalists of print and electronic media attended the programmes spontaneously.

GOPALGANJ: In this connection, the district administration, District Employment and Manpower Office and Technical Training Centre jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A rally was brought out at around 10am from the DC office premises, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.

Gopalganj DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam was present as the chief guest while ADC Rashedur Rahman presided over the meeting.

District Employment and Manpower Office AD Shasthipada Roy, Technical Training Centre Principal Shahidul Islam Chowdhury, and Manpower Statistic Officer Md Jahurul Haque, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

After the discussion meeting, crests were handed over to the expatriates for their outstanding contribution of earning renitence while five children of late expatriates received Tk 20,000 each as stipend money.

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

A rally was brought out from Champak Nagar area in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room at around 11am.

Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman was present as the chief guest while ADC (General) Md Saiful Islam presided over the meeting.

Rangamati Police Inspector Afzal Hossain, District Technical Training Centre Principal Shyamol Barua, Manager of District Prabashi Kalyan Bank Darpan Chakma, Former President of Rangamati Press Club Sunil Kanti De and District Employment and Manpower Office AD Mahendra Chakma, among others, were also present at the programme.

Besides, the best expatriates were awarded for their contribution of earning remittance while one student got stipend money at that time.

KOYRA, KHULNA: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Koyra Upazila of the district.

Koyra Upazila administration organized the programmes with the cooperation of Khulna District Employment and Manpower Office.

A rally was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets in the upazila town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the Upazila Parishad auditorium at around 10:30am with Koyra Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mominur Rahman in the chair.

Agricultural Extension Officer Subrata Kumar Saha, World Vision Bangladesh Coir Operations Manager Manotosh Kumar Madhu, Sushilan Manager Abdur Rahim, and JICA Project Officer Md Hafizur Rahman, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Upazila Animal Resources Officer Kazi Mustain Billah moderated the programme.



















International Migrants Day-2022 was observed on Sunday across the country and the glob with a call to earn foreign currencies or remittances for contributing to the economic development of the country.The country observed the day this year with the slogan - 'Thakbo Valo, Rakhbo Valo Desh; Boidho Pathe Probash Aay, Gorbo Bangladesh'.To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Rangamati and Khulna.BOGURA: On this occasion, the district administration and District Employment and Manpower Office jointly organized different programmes in the town.A rally was brought out at around 11am and paraded the main streets in the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office at around 12pm.Bogura DC Md Saiful Islam was present as the chief guest while Additional DC (ADC) (General) Masum Ali Beg presided over the meeting.Assistant Director (AD) of and District Employment and Manpower Office Atiqur Rahman, Official of Islami Bank Rezaul Karim and Principal of Technical Training Centre Sushanta Kumar, among others, also spoke on the occasion.Besides, two persons were awarded for their outstanding contribution of earning remittance in the district at that time.The winners are Anwar Hossain and Tauhida Jannati.A cultural programme was also arranged there.GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district administration and District Employment and Manpower Office at the directives of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment jointly organized different programmes in cooperation with Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), a local non-government organization.In the morning around 9:30am, a grand rally led by ADC (General) Sushanta Kumar Mahato was brought out from the DC office, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the district town.Later on, a discussion meeting on the importance of the day was held at the conference room of the DC office in the town with ADC (General) Sushanta Kumar Mahato in the chair.DC Oliur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest.Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamal Hossain and District Employment and Manpower Officer Nesarul Haque, among others, were also present at the event as special guests.The speakers in their speech said that the migrant workers of the country are making a significant contribution to the implementation of Vision 2041 and the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.DC Oliur Rahman in his speech said the objective of the day is raise awareness of migrants' contributions in the economic, cultural and social fields, for the benefit of both their country of origin and their country of destination.The present government had been working relentlessly since 2009 for the development of the migrant workers and for this, the government had established 64 technical training centres in the country to enable them go abroad with proper training, he added.Training opportunities at the upazila level are being expanded to create skilled workers for foreign jobs, he said, adding that the youth who want to go abroad should make proper use of these opportunities, he further added.Later on, cheques were also disbursed to the children of the expatriates through Expatriate Welfare Bank.A large number of officials, bankers, NGO activists, instructors and students of Technical College including journalists of print and electronic media attended the programmes spontaneously.GOPALGANJ: In this connection, the district administration, District Employment and Manpower Office and Technical Training Centre jointly organized different programmes in the town.A rally was brought out at around 10am from the DC office premises, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.Gopalganj DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam was present as the chief guest while ADC Rashedur Rahman presided over the meeting.District Employment and Manpower Office AD Shasthipada Roy, Technical Training Centre Principal Shahidul Islam Chowdhury, and Manpower Statistic Officer Md Jahurul Haque, among others, also spoke on the occasion.After the discussion meeting, crests were handed over to the expatriates for their outstanding contribution of earning renitence while five children of late expatriates received Tk 20,000 each as stipend money.RANGAMATI: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.A rally was brought out from Champak Nagar area in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets in the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room at around 11am.Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman was present as the chief guest while ADC (General) Md Saiful Islam presided over the meeting.Rangamati Police Inspector Afzal Hossain, District Technical Training Centre Principal Shyamol Barua, Manager of District Prabashi Kalyan Bank Darpan Chakma, Former President of Rangamati Press Club Sunil Kanti De and District Employment and Manpower Office AD Mahendra Chakma, among others, were also present at the programme.Besides, the best expatriates were awarded for their contribution of earning remittance while one student got stipend money at that time.KOYRA, KHULNA: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Koyra Upazila of the district.Koyra Upazila administration organized the programmes with the cooperation of Khulna District Employment and Manpower Office.A rally was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets in the upazila town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the Upazila Parishad auditorium at around 10:30am with Koyra Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mominur Rahman in the chair.Agricultural Extension Officer Subrata Kumar Saha, World Vision Bangladesh Coir Operations Manager Manotosh Kumar Madhu, Sushilan Manager Abdur Rahim, and JICA Project Officer Md Hafizur Rahman, among others, also spoke on the occasion.Upazila Animal Resources Officer Kazi Mustain Billah moderated the programme.