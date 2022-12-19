Businesses run on govt land at Nalitabari



The photo shows an illegally raised shop on the government land at Nalitabari. photo: observer

Local businessmen demanded inquiry into the matter and taking necessary measures in this regard.

To facilitate farmers, Lecturer Abdus Salam, late MP and ex-minister, acquired land at the government finance and built a food godown at the east side of Nakugaon Land Port Highway nearby Nayabil Bazar.

Activities of the food godown have been suspended for several years. Taking this as advantage, locals Rahim Mandal, his son Shahin Mia, Billal Hossain, and Shahin Alam have built the shops. Some shops have been rented while some other shops are being used for their own businesses.

But locals said, some portion of the illegally occupied land belongs to Roads and Highways Department.

Miraj Ali, Feroze Ali and Sayed Ali of Nayabil Village said, after grabbing government land, influential locals have built shops. These illegal installations should be demolished, they added.

When contacted, some illegal occupiers said, "The land piece was acquired from our forefathers. At present the activities of the Bhaban are suspended. So we have raised temporary rooms to do business. If there is any government instructions, we will remove these."

A local union member Mozammel Haq said, it was not good act to constructing shops by occupying government space. It is hoped the authorities concerned will take measures in this regard, he added.

Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khristhofar Himal Ritchi said, a field inquiry will be conducted soon and necessary measures will be taken.













NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Dec 18: Occupying government land, six business shops have been raised illegally in front of the food godown in Nalitabari Upazila of the district, it was alleged.Local businessmen demanded inquiry into the matter and taking necessary measures in this regard.To facilitate farmers, Lecturer Abdus Salam, late MP and ex-minister, acquired land at the government finance and built a food godown at the east side of Nakugaon Land Port Highway nearby Nayabil Bazar.Activities of the food godown have been suspended for several years. Taking this as advantage, locals Rahim Mandal, his son Shahin Mia, Billal Hossain, and Shahin Alam have built the shops. Some shops have been rented while some other shops are being used for their own businesses.But locals said, some portion of the illegally occupied land belongs to Roads and Highways Department.Miraj Ali, Feroze Ali and Sayed Ali of Nayabil Village said, after grabbing government land, influential locals have built shops. These illegal installations should be demolished, they added.When contacted, some illegal occupiers said, "The land piece was acquired from our forefathers. At present the activities of the Bhaban are suspended. So we have raised temporary rooms to do business. If there is any government instructions, we will remove these."A local union member Mozammel Haq said, it was not good act to constructing shops by occupying government space. It is hoped the authorities concerned will take measures in this regard, he added.Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khristhofar Himal Ritchi said, a field inquiry will be conducted soon and necessary measures will be taken.