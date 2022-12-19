Two people found dead in Bhola, Bogura

Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Bogura, on Saturday.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a housewife from Badarpur Union under Lalmohan Upazila in the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nurzahan Begum, 30, wife of Kabir Mia, a resident of Rairabad Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said there were family feud in between Nurzahan and Kabir.

However, the deceased's mother-in-law discovered the body of Nurzahan in the bathroom of the house on Saturday evening and cried for help.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed there and informed the matter to police immediately.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and filing of a case with the PS is underway in this regard.

BOGURA: The body of a night-guard was found in front of Mujibar Rahman Government Girls' College in the district town on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Alauddin Mia, 70, a resident of Sultanganjpara area in the town.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bogura PS Babu Saha said locals spotted the body of Alauddin Mia in front of Mujibar Rahman Government Girls' College in the town in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the reason of his death would be known after investigation, the SI added.











