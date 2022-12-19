Fate of assemblies to be sealed on 23rd: Imran

LAHORE, Dec 18: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan finally announced the date for the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies and disclosed that both houses would be disbanded on Dec 23 (Friday) to force the government for early elections.

During his virtual address from Zaman Park in Lahore, the former prime minister lashed out at former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and accused him of toppling the PTI government allegedly in league with "foreign hands". Imran Khan claimed that Mr Bajwa did not allow him to hold the plunderers and corrupt accountable.

"Gen Bajwa committed a mistake but he never realised it, not even after seeing the reaction of the nation [which] sided [with PTI] soon after the toppling of my government," the PTI chief said.

He also hinted at the restructuring of state institutions as the major step in turning around the fate of the country, currently "heading towards default".

Flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mahmood Khan, the PTI chief expressed his resolve by saying, "We will defeat the families of plunderers and corrupt rulers and help the country rise with a heavy mandate earned in the next elections".

Ahead of the PTI chief's address, CM Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi and nephew MNA Hussain Elahi met Mr Khan at his residence and discussed the matter of dissolution of the Punjab Assembly and issues around the action. -DWAN











