Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Pakistan’s ruling party leader threatens India with ‘nuclear war’: Report

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

NEW DELHI, Dec 18: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shazia Marri has threatened a nuclear war with India, news agency ANI reported quoting Bol News, a day after India strongly condemned the neighbouring country's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for his "uncivilised outburst" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb. Our nuclear status is not meant to remain silent. We will not back down if the need arises," Ms Marri told reporters at a news conference in support of Mr Bhutto, ANI reported.
India on Friday blasted Mr Bhutto over his offensive personal attack on PM Modi, calling it a "new low even for Pakistan".
In a firm and unsparing condemnation of Mr Bhutto's remarks at the UN, New Delhi said Pakistan lacks the credentials to cast aspersions on India and added that "Make in Pakistan terrorism" has to stop.
In a highly objectionable comment on Thursday, Mr Bhutto had said: "Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India."
He was reacting to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar calling Pakistan the "epicentre of terrorism" in a powerful takedown.
"These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Pakistan Foreign Minister's "uncivilised outburst" seemed to be a result of Pakistan's "increasing inability to use terrorists and their proxies," said the ministry.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French services rescue 166 migrants from freezing Channel
Pakistan’s ruling party leader threatens India with ‘nuclear war’: Report
In this file photo taken on January 6, 2021 Supporters of US President Donald Trump
Musk restores some suspended Twitter accounts of journalists
‘North Korea fires two ballistic missiles’
EU corruption clampdown a threat to relations: Qatari diplomat
Protestors hold portrait of Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, during a rally
It's time for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kissinger says


Latest News
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Mrs World 2022: Sargam brings the crown back to India after 21 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win World Cup
FIFA WC final enters extra-time; Mbappé leads France's late revival after Messi's magic
2 killed in Cumilla road crash
Domingo expresses displeasure over batters' inconsistent batting
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
HC orders to give division to 5 BNP leaders in jail
Hardware shops, godowns burnt down in Chawkbazar fire
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
It's not easy to oust government from power: PM
By-polls to five vacant seats on February 1
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mild cold wave may sweep country this week
After 63 matches, the final clash between two generational stars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft