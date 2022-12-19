Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Protestors hold portrait of Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, during a rally

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Protestors hold portrait of Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, during a rally

Protestors hold portrait of Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, during a rally

Protestors hold portrait of Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, during a rally asking for his freedom, near the Iranian embassy in Madrid, on December 18 as he was pulled in jail by Iranian authorities since October 2022. Santiago Sanchez Cogedor left his hometown near Madrid in January 2022, hoping to make the epic journey in time for the World Cup, which kicks off on November 20. In September, Iranian authorities announced the arrest of nine foreigners, including from Poland, Italy and France, allegedly in connection with the protest movement.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French services rescue 166 migrants from freezing Channel
Pakistan’s ruling party leader threatens India with ‘nuclear war’: Report
In this file photo taken on January 6, 2021 Supporters of US President Donald Trump
Musk restores some suspended Twitter accounts of journalists
‘North Korea fires two ballistic missiles’
EU corruption clampdown a threat to relations: Qatari diplomat
Protestors hold portrait of Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, during a rally
It's time for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kissinger says


Latest News
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Mrs World 2022: Sargam brings the crown back to India after 21 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win World Cup
FIFA WC final enters extra-time; Mbappé leads France's late revival after Messi's magic
2 killed in Cumilla road crash
Domingo expresses displeasure over batters' inconsistent batting
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
HC orders to give division to 5 BNP leaders in jail
Hardware shops, godowns burnt down in Chawkbazar fire
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
It's not easy to oust government from power: PM
By-polls to five vacant seats on February 1
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mild cold wave may sweep country this week
After 63 matches, the final clash between two generational stars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft