Protestors hold portrait of Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, during a rally asking for his freedom, near the Iranian embassy in Madrid, on December 18 as he was pulled in jail by Iranian authorities since October 2022. Santiago Sanchez Cogedor left his hometown near Madrid in January 2022, hoping to make the epic journey in time for the World Cup, which kicks off on November 20. In September, Iranian authorities announced the arrest of nine foreigners, including from Poland, Italy and France, allegedly in connection with the protest movement. -AFP