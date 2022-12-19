Video
Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:48 AM
Ecuador leader to visit Biden, seek help fighting cartels

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

WASHINGTON, Dec 18: Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House Monday to discuss security and other issues -- delicately trying to balance his nation's deep interests with both the United States and China.
Lasso arrives in Washington with a list of priorities. At the top is securing help in battling drug cartels that have waged open warfare in Ecuador's streets and prisons.
Drug-related violence prompted Lasso to declare a state of emergency in November in parts of Ecuador, which is sandwiched between Colombia and Peru, the world's largest producers of cocaine.
John Kirby, the spokesman for the US National Security Council, said Friday that the two presidents, who last met in June at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, will discuss ways to boost cooperation in the battle against drugs.
Trade will be another prime topic. The two leaders will discuss regional economic initiatives, including the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity (APEP), aimed at mobilizing investment, promoting clean energy and strengthening supply chains, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday.
Like other Latin American countries, Ecuador seeks to avoid the global rivalry between the United States and China by remaining on good terms with Washington while benefiting from Beijing's open wallet.
Ecuador's first conservative president in 14 years is looking forward to concluding a free-trade pact with China after nearly 10 months of negotiations.    -AFP


