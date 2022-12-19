Video
Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:47 AM
Brook's century gives England edge in third Pakistan Test

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

England's Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18, 2022. photo: AFP

England's Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18, 2022. photo: AFP

KARACHI, DEC 18: Harry Brook continued his remarkable series to rebuild England's innings with his third century in as many Tests after Pakistan had the visitors pinned down on the second day of the final match in Karachi on Sunday.
England took an improbable 50-run lead on the back of Brook's innings before they were bowled out for 354 and Pakistan cut the deficit to 29 at the close of play.
Pakistan's openers Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood were batting on 14 and 3 respectively with the home side ending the day on 21 for no loss.
Brook's 111 revived England's chances of becoming the first team ever to clinch a 3-0 series sweep in Pakistan after the visitors were teetering at 145-5. England lead the three-match series 2-0 after a 74-run win in Rawalpindi and a close-fought 26-run victory in Multan.
After Pakistan's spinners knocked over the English top order, Brook and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes amassed 117 for the sixth wicket, and brought England within touching distance of Pakistan's first innings 304.
The 23-year-old Brook drove spinner Abrar Ahmed for his eighth boundary to reach his third career hundred following up his 153 in the first Test and 108 in the next.
In all Brook cracked eight fours and three sixes before he was trapped leg before to become debutant paceman Mohammad Wasim's first Test wicket.
Brook has now scored 468 runs -- beating David Gower's 449 in 1984 -- for the highest series total by an England batter in Pakistan.
He also equalled Mohammad Yousuf's record of three hundreds in successive matches in an overseas series. The Pakistani batter hit three centuries in England in 2006.    -AFP


