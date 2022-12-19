Shakib's buck fails to escape Ctg Test defeat



Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (L) and Shakib Al Hasan (R) run between the wickets during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 17, 2022. photo: AFP

Resuming from overnight's nine Mehidy Hasan Miraz added six more runs before getting out, which poured water on Bangladesh's big hope as skipper Shakib Al Hasan lost the last recognize batter to pair with. Taijul Islam has history of staying long with the bat had sustained 15 deliveries only to manage three runs while last two whiffers even couldn't open accounts. Shakib resumed from 40 had stopped on 84 with six boundaries and as many over boundaries. Bangladesh therefore, were bowled out for 324 runs in their 2nd innings.

Beside Shakib, debutant Zakir Hasan hoarded 100 runs with 13 boundaries and one over boundary while another opener Nazmul Hossain Shanto amassed 67.

Axar Patel hauled four for 77 runs whereas Kuldeep Yadav picked three for 73. Ravichandar Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav shared the rest among them.

Earlier on Wednesday, India decided to bat first winning the toss and posted 404 runs in their first innings before being bowled out. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 90 runs, Shreyas Iyer 86, Ravi Chandar Ashwin 58, Rishab Pant 46 and Kuldeep Yadav 40.

Miraz and Taijul Islam hauled four wickets each while Ebadot and Khaled shared the rest between them.

Bangladesh in reply, were dismissed on 150. Mushfiqur Rahim (28), Miraz (25) and Liton Das (24) were just to show resistance for whiles.

Yadav notched five for 40 whereas Mohammad Siraj took three as Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav got one wicket each.

Guests however, declared their 2nd innings on 258 for two ridding on the bat of Pujara (not out 102) and Shubman Gill (110) to set enormous 513-run target.

Kuldeep Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his accumulated eight wickets with a fifer.

The 2nd and the last Test of the series is going to commence on December 22 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Before the Test series, the rivals engaged in a three-match ODI series, which the Tigers sealed 2-1.













