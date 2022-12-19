Saudi Arabian Football Federation signs MoU with Bangladesh counterparts

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) continues its path for global exchanges and increased collaboration by teaming up with the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Signed in Doha between SAFF president Yasser Al Misehal and BFF counterpart Kazi Momammad Salahuddin ahead of the FIFA World Cup final, the MoU will see the two Asian federations collaborate on areas such as women's football, technical development, football management, talent identification and refereeing, said a press release.

The partnership with the BFF is part of Saudi Arabia's strong football drive commitment to strengthen its existing ties with its Asian football family and support the development of the game. Key areas of the partnership will be centered around both Youth and Women football.

Women's football in Bangladesh is undergoing a transformation across all levels of the game,from grass roots development to refereeing and coaching. The women's team recently made history by lifting the country's first-ever women's title after being crowned champions of the

South Asian Football Federation Championship, having been duly celebrated across the country.

"Bangladesh is an important partner to Saudi Arabia, and all of us could see during this FIFA World Cup the unbelievable passion they share for football. We hope to help transform that passion into further development opportunities to make football across our nations more competitive and played by more and more youth" said Yasser Al Misehal.

Kazi Salahuddin added: "We are delighted to partner with SAFF, and we salute Saudi Arabia's recent progress and constant drive to improve football and sports in general, as evidenced by their win against mighty Argentina during the FIFA World Cup. We hope to benefit from this partnership and offer a stronger platform for boys and girls to fulfill their football potential." -BSS













