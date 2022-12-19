Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Saudi Arabian Football Federation signs MoU with Bangladesh counterparts

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) continues its path for global exchanges and increased collaboration by teaming up with the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
Signed in Doha between SAFF president Yasser Al Misehal and BFF counterpart Kazi Momammad Salahuddin ahead of the FIFA World Cup final, the MoU will see the two Asian federations collaborate on areas such as women's football, technical development, football management, talent identification and refereeing, said a press release.
The partnership with the BFF is part of Saudi Arabia's strong football drive commitment to strengthen its existing ties with its Asian football family and support the development of the game. Key areas of the partnership will be centered around both Youth and Women football.
Women's football in Bangladesh is undergoing a transformation across all levels of the game,from grass roots development to refereeing and coaching. The women's team recently made history by lifting the country's first-ever women's title after being crowned champions of the
South Asian Football Federation Championship, having been duly celebrated across the country.
"Bangladesh is an important partner to Saudi Arabia, and all of us could see during this FIFA World Cup the unbelievable passion they share for football. We hope to help transform that passion into further development opportunities to make football across our nations more competitive and played by more and more youth" said Yasser Al Misehal.
Kazi Salahuddin added: "We are delighted to partner with SAFF, and we salute Saudi Arabia's recent progress and constant drive to improve football and sports in general, as evidenced by their win against mighty Argentina during the FIFA World Cup. We hope to benefit from this partnership and offer a stronger platform for boys and girls to fulfill their football potential."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southgate to stay on as England manager
Brook's century gives England edge in third Pakistan Test
"Women's World Cup will be safe despite fan violence"
David Beckham makes first statement on his Qatar World Cup deal
Modric sets sights on Nations League title for Croatia
Australia down South Africa in first Test inside two days
It's not ideal to play Test cricket after 5/6 months: Shakib
Domingo expresses displeasure over batters' inconsistency


Latest News
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Mrs World 2022: Sargam brings the crown back to India after 21 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win World Cup
FIFA WC final enters extra-time; Mbappé leads France's late revival after Messi's magic
2 killed in Cumilla road crash
Domingo expresses displeasure over batters' inconsistent batting
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
HC orders to give division to 5 BNP leaders in jail
Hardware shops, godowns burnt down in Chawkbazar fire
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
It's not easy to oust government from power: PM
By-polls to five vacant seats on February 1
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mild cold wave may sweep country this week
After 63 matches, the final clash between two generational stars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]com, [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft