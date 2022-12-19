Bangladesh call up uncapped Nasum for second India Test

Bangladesh on Sunday called up uncapped left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and left out injured pace bowler Ebadot Hossain for the second Test against India starting in Dhaka on December 22.

"Ebadot received an injury on his back in the first Test. He will not be fit for the second Test. That's why we took Nasum in his place though we have yet to decide whether we would play an extra spinner in Dhaka," said selector Habibul Bashar.

India defeated Bangladesh by 188 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

India scored 404 runs and declared their second innings at 258-2 after bowling out Bangladesh for a paltry 150 runs in the first innings.

Set a monumental target of 513 runs, Bangladesh were all out for 324 runs after debutant Zakir Hasan made 100 and skipper Shakib Al Hasan added 84.

The hosts looked short on options during India's second innings, as Ebadot and Shakib did not bowl due to injury concerns.

Nasum has played four one-day internationals and 28 Twenty20 internationals but is yet to play a Test.

He was part of the Bangladesh ODI squad that beat India 2-1 in the preceding three-match series.

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, who missed the ODI series and first Test due to a groin injury, failed to make it to the squad for the second Test.

Batsman Anamul Haque and pace bowler Shoriful Islam were also left out.

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja. -AFP













