EC to hold 5 by-polls on Feb 1 next year  

Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:46 AM
Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the by-polls to the five parliamentary general seats, which fell vacant following the resignation of BNP lawmakers. The elections to the five seats will be held on February 1 next year, according to the EC schedule.
After a meeting of the EC on Sunday at the EC Secretariat in Dhaka's Agargaon, Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam announced the election schedule.
The five seats are Thakurgaon-3 of Md Zahidur Rahman, Bogura-4 of Md Mosharof Hosen, Bogura-6 of Gulam Mohammad Siraj (GM Siraj), Chapainawabganj-2 of Md Aminul Islam, Brahmanbaria-2 of Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan.
However, the EC Secretary hasn't cleared about the by-polls in Women Reserve Seat-50, which was vacant due to the resignation of BNP Reserve Seat lawmaker Rumeen Farhana.
While addressing at the BNP Dhaka Divisional rally on December 10, the BNP lawmakers announced that they would resign from parliament. In the following day, five of the seven BNP lawmakers submitted their resignation to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in person.
They are- Zahidur Rahman of Thakurgaon-3, Mosharof Hosen of Bogura-4, GM Siraj of Bogura-6, Aminul Islam of Chapainawabganj-2 and and Rumeen Farhana of reserved women seat-50.
However, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan of Brahmanbaria-2 and Harunur Rashid of Chapainawabganj-3 submitted their resignation through email due their sickness and living in abroad.



