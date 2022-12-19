Registration of Nazmul Huda’s 'Trinamool BNP' valid: SC

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday upheld the verdict of the High Court (HC) that declared the registration of the political party, 'Trinamool BNP', as valid.

A bench of three justices led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order rejecting a leave-to-appeal petition filed by the EC against the HC order, said the plaintiff's counsel Advocate Shah Manjur Hoque. Advocate Mohammad Yeasin stood for the EC at the court. -UNB













