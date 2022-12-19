Dengue: 145 new patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Another 145 people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The total fatalities remained unchanged at 271 as no death was reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of the new patients, 66 were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 79 outside it, said DGHS.

A total of 676 dengue patients, including 374 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.














