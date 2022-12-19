REHAB’s housing fair begins Dec 21

A five-day winter fair organised by the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) is set to begin in Dhaka on December 21 to showcase flats, plots and other real estate and housing products.

Organised by the REHAB, the fair will house around 180 stalls at Bangabandhu International Conference Center, said Sohel Rana, vice president of REHAB while the association's other Vice President Kamal Mahmud also delivered a speech.

He spoke at a press conference at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka today.

Tazul Islam, minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives, is scheduled to take part in the inaugural ceremony of the fair as special guest.

Building materials suppliers and financial institutions will also take part in the fair, according to the press statement.

REHAB first started hosting the fair back in 2001 and has since handed over more than 2.25 lakh apartments from the annual event.

"A total of 180 stalls will be set up in this fair. Of them, three are diamond pavilions, seven gold sponsors, 22 co-sponsors, 16 building material companies, and 13 financial institutions," Shohel said in his speech.

Answering questions from journalists, Kamal Mahmud said, "The price of flats may go up 30-40 per cent in the next year due to the implementation of new DAP and the price hike of construction raw materials. "So, buyers can get a chance to purchase apartments at reasonable prices in this year's fair."

Flats worth Tk 198 crore, plots worth Tk 125 crore, and commercial space worth Tk 78.38 crore were sold and booked at the REHAB Fair-2021. Around 200 stalls were set up at the fair, and over 19,000 people visited the event last year.












