Devastating fire at Imamganj doused

Some eight to ten shops and godowns were burnt down after a fire broke out at a hardware market at Imamganj Bazar in old Dhaka's Chawkbazar area on Saturday night.

The fire originated around 10:45pm at the market and it spread soon to the adjacent shops.

Ten firefighting units brought the fire under control at 1:00am on Sunday after frantic efforts.

Md Sikander, a shop owner of the market, claimed that crore of taka worth of goods in seven to eight hardware shops were totally burnt down.

Locals said there were some drums full of coal tars at the shops which caused the fire to spread.













