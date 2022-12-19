Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Land Service Customer Care Centre to kick off next month

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent

The Ministry of Land is likely to launch 'Land Service Customer Care Centre', which has been set up at 'Bhumi Bhaban' at Tejgaon in the capital, from January, 2023.
Land Secretary Mustafizur Rahman on Sunday gave the announcement while addressing at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Land Ministry and ICT Division's agency 'Aspire to Innovate (a2i)' in the ministry conference room at Secretariat.
Ministry's Joint Secretary Dr. Jahid Hossain Panir and a2i Project Director Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.
Ministry's Joint Secretaries Nazrul Islam, Dr. Mahmud Hasan, Khalilur Rahman, a2i Joint Project Director Shahidul Islam along with various level officials of the ministry and a2i and managing directors of vendors also attended the programme.
The secretary said at this time, citizens can directly come to the customer care centre to receive legal advice and various types of land services such as e-Mutation, Land Development Tax along with receiving services by calling 16122 or 333. Initially, this service will be provided by nine customer care service providers.
He said there will be an interconnection between the National Call Centre 333 and Land Service Call Centre 16122 after the signing of MoU. As a result, land service related calls received from 333 call centre will be referred to the 16122 helpline and the number of calls referred to the 16122 helpline will be consistently adjusted with the 333 helpline every day. The provision of data analysis between these two systems will make services more efficient.
He said that helpline 16122 operates 24 hours to provide land related services. Any citizen of the country can call 16122 at any time and expatriates can call 09612316122 for land related services or complain on land related matter.
Call Centre 333 is working to implement the central information, service and complaint system of the government. Any citizen of the country can call 333 at any time and expatriates can call 09666789333 for information on government services, methods of receiving services, contact information of public representatives and government employees and remedies for social problems, the secretary added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGB Day-2022 tomorrow
EC to hold 5 by-polls on Feb 1 next year  
Registration of Nazmul Huda’s 'Trinamool BNP' valid: SC
Dengue: 145 new patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
REHAB’s housing fair begins Dec 21
Devastating fire at Imamganj doused
Land Service Customer Care Centre to kick off next month
The fire that broke out at a hardware market at Imamganj in Chawk Bazar


Latest News
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Mrs World 2022: Sargam brings the crown back to India after 21 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win World Cup
FIFA WC final enters extra-time; Mbappé leads France's late revival after Messi's magic
2 killed in Cumilla road crash
Domingo expresses displeasure over batters' inconsistent batting
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
HC orders to give division to 5 BNP leaders in jail
Hardware shops, godowns burnt down in Chawkbazar fire
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
It's not easy to oust government from power: PM
By-polls to five vacant seats on February 1
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mild cold wave may sweep country this week
After 63 matches, the final clash between two generational stars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft