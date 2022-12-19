Land Service Customer Care Centre to kick off next month

The Ministry of Land is likely to launch 'Land Service Customer Care Centre', which has been set up at 'Bhumi Bhaban' at Tejgaon in the capital, from January, 2023.

Land Secretary Mustafizur Rahman on Sunday gave the announcement while addressing at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Land Ministry and ICT Division's agency 'Aspire to Innovate (a2i)' in the ministry conference room at Secretariat.

Ministry's Joint Secretary Dr. Jahid Hossain Panir and a2i Project Director Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Ministry's Joint Secretaries Nazrul Islam, Dr. Mahmud Hasan, Khalilur Rahman, a2i Joint Project Director Shahidul Islam along with various level officials of the ministry and a2i and managing directors of vendors also attended the programme.

The secretary said at this time, citizens can directly come to the customer care centre to receive legal advice and various types of land services such as e-Mutation, Land Development Tax along with receiving services by calling 16122 or 333. Initially, this service will be provided by nine customer care service providers.

He said there will be an interconnection between the National Call Centre 333 and Land Service Call Centre 16122 after the signing of MoU. As a result, land service related calls received from 333 call centre will be referred to the 16122 helpline and the number of calls referred to the 16122 helpline will be consistently adjusted with the 333 helpline every day. The provision of data analysis between these two systems will make services more efficient.

He said that helpline 16122 operates 24 hours to provide land related services. Any citizen of the country can call 16122 at any time and expatriates can call 09612316122 for land related services or complain on land related matter.

Call Centre 333 is working to implement the central information, service and complaint system of the government. Any citizen of the country can call 333 at any time and expatriates can call 09666789333 for information on government services, methods of receiving services, contact information of public representatives and government employees and remedies for social problems, the secretary added.













