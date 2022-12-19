Only Sheikh Hasina can turn crisis into possibility: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the only leader who can turn any crisis into a possibility.

He made the remarks while speaking at a meeting, organised by Awami League, on the occasion of the Victory Day.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium in the capital.

Quader said self-strength is the key and this self-strength made the Bangalees a strong nation today.

He said the ongoing global recession also hits Bangladesh and amid such a crisis, Sheikh Hasina is the only leader who can turn the crisis into a possibility.

The AL general secretary said: "We will learn from Sheikh Hasina. There are many things to learn from this family we will learn from Father of the Nation (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman)".

He said on Sunday Pakistan is not in a stronger position in any social index than Bangladesh, while it has about 100 destructive bombs only.

Quoting an article of a Pakistani newspaper published in last August, Quader said a former provincial chief secretary of Pakistan wrote an article in Express Tribune praising Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership for Bangladesh's economic development.

The Pakistani secretary wrote that East Pakistan was 75 percent poorer than the then West Pakistan in 1970 but now it (Bangladesh) is 45 percent richer than Pakistan, he said. -BSS













