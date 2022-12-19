Video
Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:45 AM
Naya Paltan clash: HC orders giving division in jail to 5 BNP leaders

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

The High Court on Sunday ordered the jail authorities to give first class facility in jail to five BNP leaders who were arrested in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Naya Paltan.
The BNP leaders are- adviser to BNP chairperson Abdus Salam, BNP joint general secretary Khairul Kabir Khokon, Publication Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, former organising secretary Fazlul Haque Milan and Barisal District (South) BNP convenor and National Executive Committee member Abul Hossain Khan.
The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order after hearing on a writ petition seeking division for them in jail. On December 13, a writ petition was filed in the High Court seeking first class facility in jail for the BNP leaders.
On December 7, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party's Naya Paltan central office, ahead of its December 10 rally. The BNP leaders were arrested on the same day following the clash. A Dhaka court sent 445 BNP leaders and activists including Annie and Salam to jail in two cases filed over the violence and order to give division in jail to the five leaders on the following day.


