Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:45 AM
BD must not return to lawlessness again: PM

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses an Awami League discussion at the Krishibid Institute auditorium at Farmgate in the city, marking the 52nd Victory Day on Sunday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked all to keep vigil so that the country does not get trapped into 'lawless situation' again.
"Bangladesh must not plunge into that (lawlessness) condition again," she said while addressing a programme marking the Golden Jubilee anniversary of Bangladesh Supreme Court.
Bangladesh Supreme Court organised the programme at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).
Hasina recalled that after the assassination of her father, mother, brothers and sister-in-laws she was not allowed to seek justice.
"My scope to seek justice was barred through indemnity ordinance," she said.
She said that she does not want that anyone will ever suffer the lawless situation like them. In this connection, she regretted that the persons who was behind all the evil deeds including the assassination of the Father of the Nation and promulgation of indemnity ordinance had been treated as the as the bearers of democracy.
"This is really very much disgraceful for independence and an Independent country," she said. Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique presided over the programme.
Law Minister Anisul Huq, Indian Supreme Court Justice Mukeshkumar Rasikbhai Shah, former chief justice and Chairman of Law Commission ABM Khairul Haque and Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan also spoke at the programme.
A documentary on Bangladesh Supreme Court was screed at the programme.
The prime minister also released commemorative Tk 50 note and commemorative stamp on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee.
She unveiled the english version of the constitution of the country and a publication of Supreme Court on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee. PM Hasina also distributed first ever Chief Justice Award among the winners in six categories.
The recipients are District and Session Judge Chattogram Zebunnesa, Additional District and Session Judge Tangail Saud Hasan, Joint District and Session Judge Naogaon Khorshed Alam, Senior Assistant Judge Chattogram Reshma Khatun, Assistant Judge Rangpur Hasinur Rahman Milon, and Mymensingh District and Session Judge Court.    -UNB


