AL rebel candidates get general amnesty

The ruling Awami League (AL) has granted general forgiveness to more than 100 leaders and activists involved in the party's anti-discipline activities, including rebel candidates in the local government elections.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday gave this information to reporters after the meeting of the National Committee of the party at Ganabhaban, official residence of Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina, held on Saturday night.

Obaidul Quader said, "The National Committee has accepted hundreds of petitions and granted general forgiveness for breaking party discipline, rebel candidates in local government elections and creating party strife."

The General Secretary said that the National Committee has decided to reduce the budget of this year's National Conference by Tk 3.13 crore compared to the last time for maintaining frugality. The budget of the last conference was Tk 3.43 crore.

Earlier in the evening, Awami League president Sheikh Hasina gave a speech at the beginning of the National Committee meeting at Ganobhaban. Later, the meeting started under her chairmanship. The meeting was conducted by the General Secretary of the party, Obaidul Quader.

The meeting was held in a separate pandal inside the Ganabhaban. The meeting was attended by members of the National Committee and the leaders of the central executive committee of the party.

In view of the upcoming 22nd National Conference of Bangladesh Awami League which will be held at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on December 24, the National Committee meeting of the party was held during the term of the current committee.

The budget for the upcoming conference was presented in the meeting and the issue of those accused of various organizational misdeeds and pleads for pardon was also taken up. Besides, suggestions were sought from the members of the National Committee about the next National Council.

At the beginning of the meeting, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina said, "The National Committee has sat and we will present the budget that we have formulated for the conference. And many of us who were accused have applied, I will also highlight that. After that I will listen to your opinion. I will also take advice on how the next council will be."

Regarding the decisions of the meeting, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told the Daily Observer, "The issue of those who worked outside the party decisions and supported the rebels was discussed in the National Committee meeting."

"The leader (Sheikh Hasina) said that those who voted for the rebels and after realizing their mistakes have applied for forgiveness or will apply for seeking pardon and they will be pardoned," Nasim added.











