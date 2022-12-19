DU Centenary Monument to grace Mall Chattar soon

To commemorate the centenary of Dhaka University (DU), the oldest university of the country, the university authorities have planned to construct a monument which will symbolise infinity that include the ideas - vastness, inclusiveness and magnanimity.

Inaugurating the construction, DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman laid the foundation stone at Mall Chattar on the campus at 11:00am on Sunday.

Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education) Prof ASM Maqsud Kamal and Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed were also present at the function, among others.

Elaborating the symbolic ideas behind the monument, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said it will reflect on the glorious history, tradition, achievements, basic philosophy and values of the university.

"This beautiful monument will convey the message of liberal and humanitarian values to the new and future generations and they will learn about the glorious history, tradition and achievements of Dhaka University," the Vice-Chancellor added.













