Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DU Centenary Monument to grace Mall Chattar soon

VC lays foundation stone on Sunday

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
DU Correspondent

To commemorate the centenary of Dhaka University (DU), the oldest university of the country, the university authorities have planned to construct a monument which will symbolise infinity that include the ideas - vastness, inclusiveness and magnanimity.
Inaugurating the construction, DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman laid the foundation stone at Mall Chattar on the campus at 11:00am on Sunday.
Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education) Prof ASM Maqsud Kamal and Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed were also present at the function, among others.
Elaborating the symbolic ideas behind the monument, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said it will reflect on the glorious history, tradition, achievements, basic philosophy and values of the  university.
"This beautiful monument will convey the message of liberal and humanitarian values  to the new and future generations and they will learn about the glorious history, tradition and achievements of Dhaka University," the Vice-Chancellor added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGB Day-2022 tomorrow
EC to hold 5 by-polls on Feb 1 next year  
Registration of Nazmul Huda’s 'Trinamool BNP' valid: SC
Dengue: 145 new patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
REHAB’s housing fair begins Dec 21
Devastating fire at Imamganj doused
Land Service Customer Care Centre to kick off next month
The fire that broke out at a hardware market at Imamganj in Chawk Bazar


Latest News
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Mrs World 2022: Sargam brings the crown back to India after 21 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win World Cup
FIFA WC final enters extra-time; Mbappé leads France's late revival after Messi's magic
2 killed in Cumilla road crash
Domingo expresses displeasure over batters' inconsistent batting
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
HC orders to give division to 5 BNP leaders in jail
Hardware shops, godowns burnt down in Chawkbazar fire
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
It's not easy to oust government from power: PM
By-polls to five vacant seats on February 1
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mild cold wave may sweep country this week
After 63 matches, the final clash between two generational stars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft