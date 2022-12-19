Video
‘Coordination a must to boost service quality in tourism sector’

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Without coordination and integrated participation among entrepreneurs of tourism sector and the related government agencies and private institutions, there is no way out to improve the quality of the country's tourism services.
In the 3rd Meeting of the FBCCI's Standing Committee on Tourism Development (Inbound, Outbound, Domestic and Civil Aviation) held on Saturday, the president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries said in its opening remarks.
He said tourism industry of the country is growing rapidly. But, hotels, motels, resorts, and tourist spots are being developed in the country without coordination to meet the growing demand, said a press release.
"Tourism is a very promising sector. There are some problems in this sector, but there are many possibilities as well. We have to work more closely on these issues," he said, urging tourism-related associations to play a more active role.
Jashim emphasized on ensuring better services for foreign tourists as well as local tourists. He urged entrepreneurs to organize a seminar on the tourism sector with Tourism Corporation, NBR, related ministries, and other stakeholders to thrash out the missing gap.
FBCCI Vice President Md. Amin Helaly said apart from attracting foreigners to the country's tourism sector, it is also a big market for the country's large population. To ensure coordination among players of this potential sector, participation of all government and private sectors including tourist associations who work in tourism sector is essential, he added.
Helaly mentioned that during the FBCCI's 50th-anniversary the three-day-long 'Bangladesh Business Summit' in March next year must have enough focus on the country's development of the tourism industry. 



