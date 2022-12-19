Video
Academia-industry coordination underscored for skilled manpower

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Academia-industry coordination underscored for skilled manpower

Academia-industry coordination underscored for skilled manpower

Bangladesh has at the moment 157 universities including 53 public universities. Hundreds of thousands students are passing out every year; but most of them are struggling to get employment because of lack of industry academia coordination to create manpower that the country needs.
Speakers at a webinar organized by Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transportation (CILT) on 'Industry based Research projects and Research Publications' in the city on Saturday said calling for closer coordination to create the right type of manpower.
Syed Ershad Ahmed, FCILT, Managing Director, Expeditors (Bangladesh) Limited and President of American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), Bangladesh was chief guest on the occasion. Mohammed Zia Uddin, FCILT, Supply Director, Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Cluster, Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) was special guest in the webinar.
Capt Mohiuddin Abdul Kadir, President, CILT Bangladesh presided over the webinar. Md Mamum Habib, Professor, Independent University Bangladesh and visiting scientist from University of Texas presented the key note speech.
Ershad Ahmed said, "Bangladesh is moving forward and rapid industrialization is also taking place. In Bangladesh we have 157 Universities, including 53 public Universities.
The CILT fellow said no data on different industrial sectors are instantly available. Though Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics or BBS has conducted several surveys and research on industrial sectors, still it is inadequate for new generation job seekers that they could benefit.
Job criterion varies in different industrial sectors. Jobs are not the same in the apparel, pharmaceutical, construction, ICT, energy, power and in food and beverage sectors as they do have different job function in running the  business such as , production, marketing,  HRM , supply chain management and in others.
Bridging the industry and academia research gap is an ongoing concern to successfully unlock the full potential of both sectors, he said adding that in Bangladesh only a few private and public universities are focused on research.
He said the growing expectations is that more universities should be involved in research to meet multiple  need of industries. They must be engaged in R&D for continued improvement of products and services.
Referring UN's WIPO Global Innovation Index he said since 2000, global investment in research and development (R&D) has tripled to $2.4 trillion and R&D spending is also casting a wider global net. In 1960, the U.S. made up nearly 70 per cent of global R&D spending, and by 2020 this had fallen to 30 per cent while others are increasing.
Developed countries like the USA, UK, Germany and others sp[ending more on Research and Technology development, and focusing on continuous innovation.


« PreviousNext »

