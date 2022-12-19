Video
Monday, 19 December, 2022
BD, Iran focus countries at India Int’l Mega Trade Fair

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

The 21st edition of India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF) 2022 was inaugurated at Science City ground in Kolkata on Saturday.
This year IIMTF is featuring around 600 stalls against500 stalls last year. More than 20 foreign countries along with almost all Indian states are participating in the fair, according to Indian media.
Initially, when the fair started, there was less participation from foreign countries but over the years, the number of participants has increased to more than 1000.
Apart from India,16 other countries participating in IIMTF are Bangladesh, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Myanmar, Bhutan, China, Taiwan, Dubai, Netherlands, USA, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.
The main objective of the 18-day-long fair which will continue till January 2, 2023, is to showcase Kolkata as the preferred destination for trade and commerce and as the most preferred retail hub. While Thailand and Afghanistan are the 'partner countries', Iran and Bangladesh are the 'focus countries' at the trade fair.
The fair will showcase items from food, clothes, furniture, electronic appliances, healthcare, cosmetics and lifestyle, handicrafts and consumer durables wares from across the world. IIMTF 2022, the largest trade fair in eastern India and one of the two largest such fairs in India, was inaugurated by Alapan Bandyopadhyay, IAS (Retd), chief advisor to West Bengal chief minister, Subir Chakraborty, president, the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) in the presence of Janab Andalib Elias, Deputy High Commissioner, Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in India, and Qadir Shah, counsellor, Embassy of Republic of Afghanistan.
Also present on the occasion were Ajay Kumar, zonal manager, LIC, Moloy Chandan Chakrabortty, Jute Commissioner, National Jute Board, Prakash Shah and Suparna Datta Gupta.
"After the pandemic, it was very important to have a trade fair for the industry to showcase their products in such grand exhibitions. The visitors to the fair include industry leaders, high government officials, corporate decision-makers, manufacturers, traders and a large number of customers. With the diverse range of industry bodies participating at the same venue, there would be huge business opportunities for all. Over the years I have seen IIMTF grow," Chakraborty of BCC&I, a leading Indian newspaper quoted Chakraborty of BCC&I as saying.


