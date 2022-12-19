Stocks fall further on selling pressure

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - on Sunday plunged further due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities following selling pressure.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 11.21 points or 0.18 percent to 6,245.61. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 4.34 points to finish at 2,204.14 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 4.01 points to close at 1,368.95.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 3404.84 million, which was Tk 4252.71 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 309 issues traded, 56 declined, 30 advanced and 223 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

ICICL was the day's top gainer, posting 33 percent gain while ORIONINFU was the worst loser, losing 7.49 per cent.

Intraco CNG topped the trade. Tk 22 crore shares of the company were traded.

Munnu Ceramics is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 22.92 crore.

Basundhara Paper has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions with a share swap of Tk 21.48 crore.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include Apex Foods, Genex Infosys, Munnu Agro Machinery, Gemini Sea Food, Orion Pharma, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and Advent Pharma.

The share price of Islami Commercial Insurance rose the most on the day, according to DSE sources.

The closing price of Islami Commercial Insurance was Tk 10 on the previous working day Thursday and the closing price of the company stood at Tk 13 30 paisa after the end of on Sunday's trading. The share price of the company has increased by Tk 3.30 or 33 per cent. Other top gainers on DSE include Apex Foods up 7.97 per cent, Aramit Limited up 7.63 per cent, Eastern Cables up 7.21 per cent, Apex Footwear up 4.30 per cent, MB Pharma up 4.03 per cent, Rangpur Foundry up 3.93 per cent. Per cent, BD Lamps rose by 3.74 per cent, Sinobangla by 3.06 per cent and BD Autocar by 2.93 per cent.

Orion Infusion's share price has fallen the most on this day. The closing price of Orion Infusion was Tk 720.30 on previous business day Thursday. After trading on Sunday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 666.30. The share price of the company has decreased by 7.49 per cent to Tk 54. Other top losers on DSE include Munnu Agro Machinery 7.05 per cent, Munnu Ceramics 5.71 per cent, Kohinoor Chemical 4.67 per cent, Sonali Ansh 4.58 per cent, Northern Jute 3.32 per cent, BDCom 3.03 per cent. Per cent, BD Welding fell by 3.01 per cent, Genex Infosys by 2.70 per cent and BD Thai Food by 2.65 per cent.

At the CSE the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 1.16 points to settle at 18,446.05 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 0.64 point to close at 11,052.60. Of the issues traded, 35 declined, 30 advanced and 56 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 17.04 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Tk 9.28 crore.













