Managing Director and CEO of the Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) Md. Habibur Rahman Gazi paid rich tributes to Martyrs of Independence to mark 52nd victory day by placing a floral wreath at National Martyrs Monument in Savar. High officials and staff of the bank also attended the programme. Later he also paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi in the city. photo: Bank