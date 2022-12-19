Video
Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman MP is handing over crest and certificate accorded by the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) to Mercantile Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and Company Secretary Abu Asghar G. Haruni at the award giving ceremony held at a city hotel on Saturday. Planning Minister M A Mannan MP was also present there. Mercantile Bank has won the Silver Award in General Banking category.     photo: Bank





Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman MP is handing over gold award to Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar at the 9th ICSB National Award event for Corporate Governance Excellence-2021 ceremony held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Saturday. Planning Minister M A Mannan MP was also present there.


