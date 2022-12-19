

IBCCI holds 15th AGM

The decisions taken at the 14th AGM were approved in the meeting. Hoda Vashi Choudhury and Co has been appointed as the auditor for IBCCI for the 2022-2023 fiscal.

The participants of the AGM emphasised enhancing trade between Bangladesh and India. The speakers also referred to visa complications, work permits and some legal issues and stressed finding solutions to them.

IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad delivered the welcome speech at the programme. IBCCI Vice-President Shoeb Chowdhury was also present.

IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Vice-President Shoeb Chowdhury; directors Dewan Sultan Ahmed, Mohammad Ali Deen, and Farkhunda Jabeen Khan spoke on the occasion.

Mohammad Ali, Dewan Sultan Ahmed, Yaqub Sharafati, Mohammad Mehboob Alam, Tofayel Ahmed, Hadiur Rahman Nirob, Delowar Hossain, MJ Sheikh, Manoj Kanti, Tapas Kumar Baral, Farkhunda Jabeen Khan, Mohammad Ali Deen, Quamrul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Bazlur Rahman, Ahsanul Huq Chowdhury, SK Mahfuz Hamid, Amit Kumar, Sanjay Basu, Nasir Uddin, Shamsuddin Ahmed, Tanveer Alam Khan, Kamrul Hasan, Rubel Hossain also attended the AGM. -UNB













India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) held its 15th annual general meeting (AGM) in the capital Saturday.The decisions taken at the 14th AGM were approved in the meeting. Hoda Vashi Choudhury and Co has been appointed as the auditor for IBCCI for the 2022-2023 fiscal.The participants of the AGM emphasised enhancing trade between Bangladesh and India. The speakers also referred to visa complications, work permits and some legal issues and stressed finding solutions to them.IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad delivered the welcome speech at the programme. IBCCI Vice-President Shoeb Chowdhury was also present.IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Vice-President Shoeb Chowdhury; directors Dewan Sultan Ahmed, Mohammad Ali Deen, and Farkhunda Jabeen Khan spoke on the occasion.Mohammad Ali, Dewan Sultan Ahmed, Yaqub Sharafati, Mohammad Mehboob Alam, Tofayel Ahmed, Hadiur Rahman Nirob, Delowar Hossain, MJ Sheikh, Manoj Kanti, Tapas Kumar Baral, Farkhunda Jabeen Khan, Mohammad Ali Deen, Quamrul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Bazlur Rahman, Ahsanul Huq Chowdhury, SK Mahfuz Hamid, Amit Kumar, Sanjay Basu, Nasir Uddin, Shamsuddin Ahmed, Tanveer Alam Khan, Kamrul Hasan, Rubel Hossain also attended the AGM. -UNB