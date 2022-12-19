

Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman MP flanked by Planning Minister MA Mannan, BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, ICSB President Md. Asad Ullah and others, handing over Bronze Award to Bangladesh Finance Ltd Vice-Chairman Iqbal Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Md Kyser Hamid for Financial Services Sector at ninth ICSB National Award ceremony held in the capital on Saturday.