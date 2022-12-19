IMF approves $3 billion loan to Egypt

WASHINGTON, Dec 18: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a $3 billion loan to Egypt, with an immediate disbursement of $347 million, the IMF said in a statement.

Egypt will benefit from the loan over 46 months under the Extended Fund Facility. The agreement is for 2,350.17 million SDRs, or Special Drawing Rights, an IMF unit of account based on a basket of five major international currencies, equivalent to about $3 billion.

The loan was initially announced by the IMF on October 27.

The financial support was granted in exchange for an economic program aimed at "preserving macroeconomic stability, restoring shock absorbers and paving the way for sustainable, inclusive and private sector-led growth," the Washington-based IMF said. -AFP













