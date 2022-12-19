Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 December, 2022, 11:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Export of jute products a boon for Satkhira women

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

SATKHIRA, Dec 18: Farida Parvin, a housewife in Sultanpur village under Sadar upazila of Satkhira district, now has her own source of income - making jute products for a private organisation involved in exporting those.
Like Farida, a number of women in the village are now earning money after receiving training from 'Rishilpi International Handicrafts Organisation'.
Farida has two sons and a daughter and her husband Abdur Razzaque used to run a tea stall to cover the expenses of the five-member family.
In 2016, Farida joined Rishilpi International Handicrafts Organisation after hearing about it from another woman and received training there. Now her monthly income is Tk 5000-5500.
The raw materials are provided by the organisation and as per their demands, she makes jute bags, wall and floor mats.
Tereja Mandal, another housewife of the village, said she is now able to bear the entire expenses of her family and the medical treatment of her husband, who is paralysed, by making jute products.
"The organisation provides Tk 300-350 per jute bag to me and Tk 2500-3000 for each wall and floor mat," she said.
Around 7,000 women are now involved in making handicrafts for the organisation which has proved to be a boon for them.
European countries are the main buyers of the jute products, and every year, jute products worth Tk 9-10 crore are exported from Satkhira. The jute products are being exported to Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Finland and Switzerland in Europe and to Australia as well.
Sanjay Sarkar, product manager of Rishilpi International Handicrafts, said the organisation has been exporting jute products after giving training to 7,000 women of the district.
"The demand for jute rope and jute cotton is huge in European countries," he said.
A woman worker can earn Tk 5000-6000 each month by making products for the organisation, he added.
During the pandemic, the demand for jute products was poor but now the demand has gone up again, he said.
Asish Kumar, jute inspector of Satkhira district, said, "People in both Bangladesh and abroad are interested in using jute products as it is environmentally friendly. The demand for jute bags is also high as the government imposed a ban on use of polythene bags."
Humayun Kabir, deputy commissioner of Satkhira district, said the jute products made by the women of Satkhira can fetch fame for the country as well as play an important role in the national economy.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Coordination a must to boost service quality in tourism sector’
Academia-industry coordination underscored for skilled manpower
BD, Japan, India plan joint infra, investment push in NE
BD, Iran focus countries at India Int’l Mega Trade Fair
Stocks fall further on selling pressure
Managing Director and CEO of the Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd
The Deputy Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank
ICSB National Award event for Corporate Governance Excellence-2021


Latest News
Chilahati-Mongla route rail services by next June
Mrs World 2022: Sargam brings the crown back to India after 21 yrs
16 Rohingyas detained in Sreemangal while fleeing from camp
'I want to continue living a few more games being world champion'
Mbappe 2nd player to score hat-trick in final, wins golden boot with 8 goals
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win World Cup
FIFA WC final enters extra-time; Mbappé leads France's late revival after Messi's magic
2 killed in Cumilla road crash
Domingo expresses displeasure over batters' inconsistent batting
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
HC orders to give division to 5 BNP leaders in jail
Hardware shops, godowns burnt down in Chawkbazar fire
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
Argentina crowned World Cup champions after gripping final against feisty France
It's not easy to oust government from power: PM
By-polls to five vacant seats on February 1
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mild cold wave may sweep country this week
After 63 matches, the final clash between two generational stars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft