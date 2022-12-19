

MCCI re-elects Saiful Islam as President

They were reelected unanimously re-elected him at the first meeting of the new Board of directors held on Sunday and the re-election was confirmed at the 118th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the MCCI held on Wednesday, December 14 last.

Kamran T. Rahman has been re-elected as the Senior Vice-President of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) for the year 2023, says a press release.

Habibullah N. Karim has been re-elected as the Vice-President of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) for the year 2023.

A leading entrepreneur and commercially important person (CIP) since 1998, Md. Saiful Islam is the Managing Director of Picard Bangladesh Limited. He is also the Director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

He was also the Ex-President of Leather goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) during 2015-2017, 2017-2019, 2019-2020 and 2021.

Islam also served Bangladesh German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) during 2008-2012, Islam also served impeccably as the Vice-President of Association of Export Oriented Shipbuilding Industries of Bangladesh (AEOSIB) and MCCI itself in 2021.

Besides, he holds the position of the Chairman of Western Marine Shipyard Ltd., Narayangonj Engineering and Shipbuilding Ltd., Banga Dredgers Ltd., Subornobhumi Resorts Meghna, Munshigonj, and Subornobhumi Foundation.

Besides, he is the Managing Director of Footsteps Bangladesh Limited, Director of Sairu Hill Resorts and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sanghavi Shoe Accessories (BD) Pvt. Ltd.

In 1997, he established joint venture company (namely, PICARD Bangladesh Ltd.) in conjunction with PICARD Lederwaren GmbH Co. & KG, Germany. In 2000, he formed a shipbuilding company called Western Marine Shipyard Ltd (WMShL). - one of the leading shipyards in Bangladesh.

In 2002, he established a dredging company called Banga Dredgers Ltd.

In 2003, Islam bought a renowned dockyard in Narayangonj namely, "Banarjee Dock" which was later renamed "Narayangonj Engineering & Shipbuilding Ltd."

In 2019, Islam formed a joint venture in Bangladesh with a VKC group company - Euphoric Innovation Pvt. Ltd., India - called Footsteps Bangladesh Ltd.

Kamran T. Rahman is a leading entrepreneur in the jute and tea sectors of Bangladesh. He is the Chairman & Managing Director of Pubali Jute Mills Limited and the Kapna Tea Company Limited. He was the President of Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) in 2007-2009 and 2017-2021 and the Vice-President of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) in 2013. Rahman was a Member (Employers' Group) of the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Geneva for the terms, 2009-2012, 2012-2014 and 2014-2017. He was also the Regional Vice-President of International Organisation of Employers (IOE) for the Asia and Pacific Region during the same period.

Karim is the Managing Director and CEO of Technohaven Company Limited. He was also the President of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) in 2008-2009 and 2002-2003. He was the Vice-President of Bangladesh Employers' Federation in 2019-2021. He is also the immediate past Chairman of the International Blockchain Olympiad as well as the Co-founder and Coordinator of Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh. He is also a regular columnist in some of the leading newspapers in the country. The other Members of the Board of Directors are:

Tanvir Ahmed, Managing Director, Sheltech (Pvt.) Limited, Syed Tareque Md. Ali, Managing Director of Modern Industries (BD) Ltd; Mohammad Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Ltd.; Tapan Chowdhury, Managing Director of Square Pharmaceuticals Limited; Mrs. Uzma Chowdhury, Director of Agricultural Marketing Company Limited; Dr. Arif Dowla, Managing Director of Advanced Chemical Industries Limited; Ms. Nihad Kabir, Senior Partner of Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed & Associates; Anis A. Khan, Director of W & W Grains Corporation; Adeeb Hossain Khan, FCA, Senior Partner of Rahman Rahman Huq; Golam Mainuddin, Chairman of British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Limited; Hasan Mahmood, FCA, Partner of M.J. Abedin & Co.; Syed Nasim Manzur, Managing Director of Apex Footwear Limited; and Ms. Simeen Rahman, Managing Director of Transcraft Ltd.













Md. Saiful Islam and Kamran T. Rahman have been reelected as the President and Senior Vice-President of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) for the year 2023, respectivelyThey were reelected unanimously re-elected him at the first meeting of the new Board of directors held on Sunday and the re-election was confirmed at the 118th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the MCCI held on Wednesday, December 14 last.Kamran T. Rahman has been re-elected as the Senior Vice-President of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) for the year 2023, says a press release.Habibullah N. Karim has been re-elected as the Vice-President of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) for the year 2023.A leading entrepreneur and commercially important person (CIP) since 1998, Md. Saiful Islam is the Managing Director of Picard Bangladesh Limited. He is also the Director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).He was also the Ex-President of Leather goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) during 2015-2017, 2017-2019, 2019-2020 and 2021.Islam also served Bangladesh German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) during 2008-2012, Islam also served impeccably as the Vice-President of Association of Export Oriented Shipbuilding Industries of Bangladesh (AEOSIB) and MCCI itself in 2021.Besides, he holds the position of the Chairman of Western Marine Shipyard Ltd., Narayangonj Engineering and Shipbuilding Ltd., Banga Dredgers Ltd., Subornobhumi Resorts Meghna, Munshigonj, and Subornobhumi Foundation.Besides, he is the Managing Director of Footsteps Bangladesh Limited, Director of Sairu Hill Resorts and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sanghavi Shoe Accessories (BD) Pvt. Ltd.In 1997, he established joint venture company (namely, PICARD Bangladesh Ltd.) in conjunction with PICARD Lederwaren GmbH Co. & KG, Germany. In 2000, he formed a shipbuilding company called Western Marine Shipyard Ltd (WMShL). - one of the leading shipyards in Bangladesh.In 2002, he established a dredging company called Banga Dredgers Ltd.In 2003, Islam bought a renowned dockyard in Narayangonj namely, "Banarjee Dock" which was later renamed "Narayangonj Engineering & Shipbuilding Ltd."In 2019, Islam formed a joint venture in Bangladesh with a VKC group company - Euphoric Innovation Pvt. Ltd., India - called Footsteps Bangladesh Ltd.Kamran T. Rahman is a leading entrepreneur in the jute and tea sectors of Bangladesh. He is the Chairman & Managing Director of Pubali Jute Mills Limited and the Kapna Tea Company Limited. He was the President of Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) in 2007-2009 and 2017-2021 and the Vice-President of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) in 2013. Rahman was a Member (Employers' Group) of the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Geneva for the terms, 2009-2012, 2012-2014 and 2014-2017. He was also the Regional Vice-President of International Organisation of Employers (IOE) for the Asia and Pacific Region during the same period.Karim is the Managing Director and CEO of Technohaven Company Limited. He was also the President of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) in 2008-2009 and 2002-2003. He was the Vice-President of Bangladesh Employers' Federation in 2019-2021. He is also the immediate past Chairman of the International Blockchain Olympiad as well as the Co-founder and Coordinator of Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh. He is also a regular columnist in some of the leading newspapers in the country. The other Members of the Board of Directors are:Tanvir Ahmed, Managing Director, Sheltech (Pvt.) Limited, Syed Tareque Md. Ali, Managing Director of Modern Industries (BD) Ltd; Mohammad Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Ltd.; Tapan Chowdhury, Managing Director of Square Pharmaceuticals Limited; Mrs. Uzma Chowdhury, Director of Agricultural Marketing Company Limited; Dr. Arif Dowla, Managing Director of Advanced Chemical Industries Limited; Ms. Nihad Kabir, Senior Partner of Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed & Associates; Anis A. Khan, Director of W & W Grains Corporation; Adeeb Hossain Khan, FCA, Senior Partner of Rahman Rahman Huq; Golam Mainuddin, Chairman of British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company Limited; Hasan Mahmood, FCA, Partner of M.J. Abedin & Co.; Syed Nasim Manzur, Managing Director of Apex Footwear Limited; and Ms. Simeen Rahman, Managing Director of Transcraft Ltd.