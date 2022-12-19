Video
BGMEA's MIB photo contest winners get prize money

Published : Monday, 19 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) recently has presented the winners of the first Made in Bangladesh (MIB) Photography Award with prize money to inspire them to let the world see beautiful Bangladesh through their lenses.  
Earlier, the BGMEA honoured the six photographers with the award during the Made in Bangladesh Week held in November 2022 for capturing the captivating beauty of Bangladesh through their creative eyes and lenses.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over the prize money to the winners - Sultan Ahmed Niloy, Salahuddin Ahmed, and Md Asker Ibne Firoz and runner-ups - SM Yousuf Sharif, Sajib Karmakar and Muhammad Amdad Hossain.
The Made in Bangladesh Photography Award was initiated by the BGMEA to present the lavish beauty of Bangladesh to the local and global audience through photography and recognise the contribution of photographers in branding Bangladesh.
A jury board of renowned photographers selected the winners based on their photos in three categories - culture and heritage, industry and the economy, and people and landscape.
Speaking at the ceremony Thursday in Dhaka, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "Bangladesh is blessed with immense natural beauty having a rich history, culture and heritage. Moreover, our country has a lot of encouraging stories to tell the world. What we need is to present the beauty and potential of Bangladesh to the global audience and we all have to play our role in promoting Bangladesh."
BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi); vice-presidents Shahidullah Azim, Md Nasir Uddin, Miran Ali and directors were also present.    -UNB


