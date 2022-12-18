Video
BNP's countrywide protests on Dec 24, mass procession in Dhaka now Dec 30

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent

BNP will hold countrywide protests except Dhaka with like-minded parties on December 24 and the postponed mass procession in Dhaka will now be held on December 30.
BNP Standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan announced the new
date of mass procession at a press conference at the Naya Paltan party office on Saturday.
Regarding the fresh date of the mass procession, Nazrul Islam said BNP does not want a conflict. They want a peaceful solution to the crisis in a democratic way.
He said, "Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged us to change the date for our mass rally in Dhaka as it coincides with Awami League's national council. Therefore, we also want to behave like a political party."
Mentioning that, "Mass processions in other parts of the country will be held on the pre-scheduled date," he said, "Date of mass procession in Dhaka has been re-fixed on December 30 from December 24."



