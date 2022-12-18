Video
BTRC asks Robi not to use 'Airtel' brand name

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Shaikh Shahrukh

Robi and Airtel are two brands of mobile phone operator under Robi Axiata Limited. In Bangladesh Airtel brand name used particularly in mobile SIM. Besides in the name of Airtel, various advertisement are seen in different media and digital platforms for the promotion of voice and data (internet) packages.  
In view of the complaints in the Department of Posts and Telecommunications, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of Bangladesh (BTRC) has decided to stop the promotion of the 'Airtel' brand name. This decision was reportedly taken in the 269th meeting of the organization recently.
 According to BTRC sources, it has been decided in the commission meeting that no package can be offered in the name of Airtel, the existing packages cannot be renewed in the name of Airtel after their expiry. Even no advertisement of Airtel shall be carried and Airtel holding or banner advertisement shall be removed within two months.
It is known that     such a complaint was received in the Department of Posts and Telecommunications about Airtel's packages and offers. Department of Telecommunication forwarded the complaint to BTRC and directed to take necessary action in the regard.  
The complaint was - 'Airtel is a part of Robi. But they offer different offers and packages also doing different branding like different companies. As a result, customers are getting confused about Airtel.  Separate packages and branding of Airtel should be stopped.
In view of this complaint, the Legal and Licensing Department of the Commission gave an opinion, approval was granted from BTRC on October 10, 2016 for the merger of Robi Axiata Limited and Airtel Bangladesh Limited subject to certain conditions.  
At that time conditions were imposed on advertisement and marketing of products or services in the interests of development and orderly and efficient management of the telecommunication sector considering the customer suffering. Merger, condition no 20 states that after the merger of the companies, all the products or services shall be advertised and marketed under the name of the merged company 'Robi Axiata Limited'. Failure to do so is a violation of the terms of the merger. So if Robi violates this condition, BTRC can take regulatory action including issuance of mandatory implementation order or imposition of ban as per Telecommunication Act.
BTRC officials held two meetings on November 20 and 22 with the company's representatives regarding Robi Axiata Limited's use of the Airtel brand. Robi's chief executive was present in that meeting chaired by  BTRC's vice chairman. Besides, a presentation was given by Robi in the meeting also.
Robi said that according to the condition number 20 of the merger, all market communication systems including market, marketing and supply are being done under the name of Robi Axiata Limited. Robi Axiata Limited's acquisition of Airtel Bangladesh Limited was not. Rather, it was a merger-approved by the government and the High Court. Airtel's stake in the later merged company Robi Axiata Limited is 28 percent.  As per the terms of the merger, the existing services, offers, tariffs of Airtel Bangladesh Limited are being provided by Robi Axiata Limited under the Airtel brand. Robi also mentioned that Robi Axiata Limited is a company-where Robi is also a brand.  In that presentation, Robi Axiata Limited also said that 30 percent of Robi's total revenue comes through the Airtel brand rest of revenue from Robi. Airtel brand accounts for 38 percent of total data usage on Robi Axiata Limited's network.
According to sources, in view of Robi's statement, the BTRC officials were present at the meeting held on November 22 agreed that as per the conditions imposed by the commission regarding the merger of Robi Axiata Limited and Airtel Bangladesh Limited - after the merger, all products and services must be advertised and marketed under the name of Robi Axiata Limited and the Airtel brand name should not be used.
Asking about these issues Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer of Robi Axiata Limited, Shahed Alam said, "We (Robi) are not aware of any such decision."


