PM to open Uttara to Agargaon Metrorail on Dec 28

After a long wait, the Metrorail is about to roll out. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the project on December 28. Road Transport and Bridges Ministry sources confirmed the matter at an event recently.

Through this project, the country is going to enter the metro rail era for the first time. On the first day, the Diabari to Agargaon section of Uttara will be inaugurated. The first train of the Metrorail service will be driven by a woman driver named Maryam Afiza. The project of about 21km will be completed in 2025 through Motijheel to Kamalapur.

Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) MAN Siddique said, "There are 12 trains in the fleet. Of these, 10 trains will run initially. There will be two standbys. Those two will be used if there is a problem along the way. Agargaon to Kamalapur route will be launched in December 2023. All preparations for the inauguration have been taken."

DMTCL officials say that initially the train will not stop at all stations. The train will depart from the starting point Uttara North station and stop at Pallabi. After that it will stop at Agargaon without halting at any station. Stopping of trains at intermediate stations will start later. There are a total 9 stations on this route.

According to sources, the DMTCL authorities are making last minute preparations for the inauguration of the metro rail. Some works on the stairs and moving stairs (escalators) are going on at some stations in Mirpur area.














