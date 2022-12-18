Video
AL leaders vow to resist communal evil forces

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Saturday brought out a 'Victory Procession' in the capital on the occasion of the 52nd Victory Day, AL leaders at the rally vowed to resist communal evil forces side by side with facing all local and foreign conspiracies.
The procession started from the Ramna Engineers Institution area near the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. A huge
crowd of leaders and activists of the ruling party was created centring the victory procession.
The procession ended at Bangabandhu Bhaban premises at the Dhanmondi-32 via Shahbagh, Elephant Road, Science Lab and Kalabagan.
Dhaka city South and North AL organized the procession. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader was the chief guest and inaugurated it. Dhaka city North AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman presided over the programme.
A large number of leaders and activists of AL and its front and associated bodies - Juba League, Swechchhasebak League, Chhatra League, Mahila Awami League, Juba Mahila League - participated in the procession. Dressed in red and green, they started the programme by gathering in and around the Engineers Institution. They were seen marching by beating drums and playing musical instruments.
Obaidul Quader reached the venue riding on a motorcycle.
The General Secretary of AL directed the leaders and activists of the party to be ready to defeat BNP in the election. He said, "I came here on a motorcycle. In Dhaka, today I am hearing only slogans and slogans. All waves of Buriganga, Dhaleswari and Shitalaksha rivers have reached in the Dhaka city."
Awami League presidium member Abdur Razzak said in the procession that people have given Sheikh Hasina the responsibility to run the country.
"She will remain in power until the next election. No power in the world can conspire and oust Awami League. If the people do not vote in the election, we will salute and leave," he added.
Shajahan Khan, another member of the presidium of the party, said, "The roots of Awami League are very strong. BNP-Jamaat tries to destroy Awami League. We are not afraid of any monkey attack. Awami League will answer it with the people."
Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Joint General Secretary of the party, said that they (BNP) should be wiped out politically. As long as these forces are active under the political umbrella, there will be problems and conspiracies in this country. Development will be hindered. The nation has to take an oath to fly the flag of victory by defeating the allies of Pakistan in 1971.
Begum Matia Chowdhury said the people's right to food, cloth, shelter, education and treatment has been ensured in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "We will have to march forward defeating the anti-liberation forces," she said.
Jahangir Kabir Nanak said today anti-liberation force BNP-Jamaat alliance has again started hatching conspiracies. They want to create unrest in the country by carrying out subversive acts, he said, urging all to remain united against any kind of conspiracy.


