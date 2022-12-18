Awareness, funds cast shadow over BD's bid to tackle biodiversity crisis

Bangladesh faces a two-pronged challenge --low level of awareness and shortage of funds-- in tackling the biodiversity crisis that has gripped the country, feel the government and civil society representatives at COP-15 conference here in Montreal and speak of addressing the problems.

A vigorous mass awareness and campaign should be launched across the country to protect our biodiversity, said government representatives on Thursday after attending a high negotiation event with the delegates of COP 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15), under Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, Canada.

'' These awareness and campaign programmes should manifest the harmonic bonding, a feeling of sensitivity towards every entity of ecology and should profoundly feel the interlinked relationship between the human and ecology - biodiversity. It will gradually help people to educate and enlighten themselves about the importance of it and gradually will make way to protect our ecology and biodiversity,'' said Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change.

Besides, we must focus on the importance of biodiversity and ecosystem services like our Sunderbans, various water bodies, jungles, even a small amoeba; how all are providing support to each other and also their interlinked relationships. People must know about it, she said while talking with The Daily Observer.

She made this comment amidst the representatives of Bangladesh and also highlighted these crises and demanded to increase the allocation of more funds to the developing countries of the world to deal with them. However, the representatives of all countries could not agree on the 22 agendas that are being discussed to protect biodiversity.

Problem is Bangladesh has not fully been able to evaluate, calculate the significance of these eco- services. That is why people are destroying various sources of ecology that are gradually vanishing.

"People also should know about the consequences of such destruction and when they realise the negative impact of such acts they will stop such negative acts and will begin to nurture and protect our biodiversity,' she added.

Twenty-two agendas to protect biodiversity are being discussed at the World Biodiversity Conference.

It is said from every country of the world that deforestation, drought are increasing due to environmental destruction. And for this, everyone blames the unplanned development. The world representatives have raised the demand that the provision of money for biodiversity protection should be increased.

When asked what initiatives the government can play to bring back these native species of ecology and biodiversity, responding to this query she said that we will conduct intensive research work to understand the present status of ecology and biodiversity.

We will make them understand how environmental degradation is leading to destroying our food chains and if we kill one small entity then how it will pose threats to human existence.

We have to create a knowledge-based information hub so that we can send this message to each citizen of Bangladesh and when we will be able to do it successfully then no one will harm our biodiversity.

Asked about the challenges, she noted that educating and making people aware across the country is a big challenge and with it there is also the question of for resources.

Our progress and development is people centred, and we have a huge population of 165 million. Giving emphasis on urbanisation causing serious harm to the biodiversity.

"Not only that, we have scarcity of resources. Will I fulfil the basic needs of our people or will I focus on protecting our biodiversity? And because of that we have given much emphasis on resource mobilisation in this CBD conference to protect our ecology and biodiversity,' she said.

During negotiation with the COP15 Parties, we have also demanded transfer of their advanced technology and innovative tools management to us.

We have 13 critical areas, for example Saint Martin's Island, over there we have to create a tourism-friendly environment like how people will go there without harming its ecology and biodiversity.

Focusing on all these areas we are ( Asia Pacific and developing member countries) pushing for a separate financial support for conservation and protection of our biodiversity and ecology.

However, when this correspondent asked with giving a reference to China which has built national parks system and setting ecological conservation red lines as a gesture to protect its biodiversity, Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin said that they have adopted a few excellent environment related acts and laws including, the Environment Conservation Act 1995, the Forest Act 1927, the wildlife Conservation and Security Act 2012, the Bangladesh Biodiversity Act 2017 and many more.

Biodiversity of the whole world is under threat due to the industrial revolution. Carbon emissions cannot be controlled. Himalayan ice is melting due to environmental disaster. It is said that biodiversity will also be threatened if carbon sequestration is not reduced.

However, talking with the Daily Observer, Eminent Environment lawyer Syeda Rizwana Hasan, also Chief Executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyer Association (BELA), said that we have plenty of laws but none has played an effective role to protect our environment and biodiversity.

"Introducing laws are not enough to protect our biodiversity and ecology. We must have a huge campaign to make people aware of the bad impact of the environment. At the same time accountability and transparency should be ensured. We have seen corporate companies, political people and industrial organisations regularly grabbing river land and throwing industrial waste in the river, cutting huge trees to make way for hotels, resorts establishments. And very unfortunate aspect is when we witness government officials involved in such acts," she said while talking with this correspondent over phone.

The world biodiversity conference held in Montreal, Canada highlighted the destruction of the world's biodiversity. Representatives of different countries said that thousands of species have disappeared from the world, many species of animals and plants are on the verge of destruction. Biodiversity loss affects humans too. It was said in the conference that the industrial waste has become a big threat to the biodiversity of the rivers.

However, a World Bank report, 'Enhancing Opportunities for Clean and Resilient Growth in Urban Bangladesh: Country Environmental Analysis' reveals that unplanned urbanisation and industrialisation are affecting both big and small cities.

It increased the amount of waste and water-logging in the cities. It also suggests that rapid urbanisation has led to wetland encroachment. In the last 40 years, Dhaka lost about 75 percent of its wetlands. The filling of wetlands and development of high-rise buildings on sand-filled areas exacerbates environmental degradation.













