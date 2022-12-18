

BD a truly important strategic partner: US

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) Afreen Akhter has made this remark while speaking at a Victory Day function in Washington, the Foreign Ministry release said on Saturday.

She said that in the last 50 years Bangladesh-US relations have seen incredible progress between the peoples, economies and governments, an US Embassy release said.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC celebrated the 52nd Victory Day of Bangladesh, remembering the valiant freedom fighters that fought and made the supreme sacrifice for the cause of long-aspired independence.

To commemorate the day, the Embassy arranged a daylong programme.

"The people-to-people ties between the two countries are very deep," she said.

Praising Bangladesh's progress in different sectors, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary said Bangladesh's economy has expanded from largely agriculture society to economic powerhouse over the just few decades.

"This is a story to really be proud of that Bangladesh has lifted millions of people out of poverty and the country will achieve the middle-income status within generations, which is truly remarkable," she said.

Beyond the economic cooperation, Afreen mentioned the close partnership between the two countries in providing Covid-19 vaccines and addressing climate change issue. She thanked the Bangladesh government for hosting some 1.1 million Rohingya from Myanmar.

The day's first part of the programme began with the hoisting of the national flag ceremonially on the chancery premises in the morning by Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran. Officials and employees of the embassy were present at that time.

Later, the Ambassador along with officials and employees of the embassy placed a wreath at the bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Corner of the embassy.













