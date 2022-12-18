ACC fails to probe 95pc allegations due to legal bindings

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) apparently fails to respond to some 95 percent allegations due to legal bindings despite people lodging huge number of complaints with the commission seeking action against corrupt people or organisations.

Record shows that the ACC has received some 18,019 written allegations from across the country from January to November 30 this year. But, the commission gave its approval to 840 only to conduct investigation, according to the ACC data.

It means that only 5 per cent allegations were accepted while the commission could not respond to the rest of 95 per cent allegations as they have no jurisdiction to look after the incidents.

However, the commission sent a total of 3,060 out of 18,019 allegations to the concerned ministry or departments of the government for taking necessary measures. The commission did not take any decision over 14,119 other complaints, according to the commission statistics.

Sources in the commission also said that a total of 1,07,257 graft allegations were received by the commission from 2017 to 2022 from across the country. But, the commission took only 6,107 of them into consideration to conduct investigation during this period, which means that the commission failed to conduct investigation to 94.31 percent of its allegations.

According to the commission statistics, the ACC received 16,606 allegations in 2018 but it accepted only

1,265 allegations to run probe but it did not accept rest of the 15,341 allegations as this are out of ACC act scheduled offences.

In 2021, ACC received 14,789 allegations but it investigated only 533 of them and sent 2,889 to concerned offices. It did not conduct inquiries over the rest allegations.

In 2020, the commission received 18,489 complaints but it decided to probe only 822 allegations and sent 2,469 to the concerned offices while no action was taken over the rest of the allegations.

In 2019, ACC received 21,371 allegations but it investigated 1,710 allegations, sent 3,627 to concerned departments for taking necessary measures and no inquiry was conducted over the rest.

In 2018, ACC conducted inquiries over only 1,265 out of a total of 16,606 complaints and sent 1,404 to the concerned departments while no step was taken for the rest of the allegations.

In 2017, ACC received 17,983 allegations but it conducted inquiries against 937 and sent 377 to the concerned departments for taking necessary measures while no initiative was taken against the rest.

ACC officials on different occasions have said that they conduct inquiries after scrutinising most of the complaints received from different sources.

They, however, maintained that they cannot decide to probe a huge number of complaints as most of them fall outside ACC's jurisdiction.

It may be mentioned that the ACC failed to complete probes into 56 cases itself filed in 2015 over the Tk 2,500 crore embezzlement of BASIC Bank.

In the latest development, the High Court (HC) on November 29 gave the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) an ultimatum of three months to complete the investigation and submit report before the lower court concerned in connection with the all 56 cases filed over the BASIC Bank loan scam.

"If the ACC does not submit the investigation report within the stipulated time after receiving the verdict and order, appropriate legal action would be taken against the commission," the HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the warning while delivering a verdict after final hearing on three petitions filed in this regard.

Till now, three separate benches of the High Court have ordered to complete the investigation of these cases within three months, but it was not implemented.

More than seven years have already passed, but the Anti-Corruption Commission is yet to submit charge sheets (to the lower court) in the cases filed for Basic Bank loan scams. As a result, the trials in the cases could not be completed.

However, in a report the ACC recently to the High Court that the cases filed in connection with the scam are under investigation for a long time. One of the reasons for the delay in the investigation process of the cases is that the location of the embezzled money in the cases was concealed by withdrawing money entirely in cash.

"Due to the same, identification of the key witnesses in the cases and taking their statements has become difficult. Not all witnesses are responding as expected. There is a lot of evidence in the cases and it is time-consuming to identify all the actual evidence from the huge amount of bank documents. Besides, the process of identifying the real accused is also very complicated in these cases," also read the report

Like the BASIC Bank cases, the inquiries and investigations into many other graft allegations have also remained suspended due to the influence of powerful vested quarters, according to ACC sources.

ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said that the inquiries and investigations were facing delays due to various reasons, including the collection of related documents and evidence.

He, however, said that the commission is giving its highest priority to completing the pending investigations within the deadlines.













