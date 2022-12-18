Vested quarters out to destroy democracy: PM

Video
Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said vested quarters are out there to destroy the country's democracy only for their personal gains.
"They (vested quarters) are repeatedly claiming that there is no democracy in the country, those who are saying this get some attention during emergency and
military regimes, they are trying to destroy the country's democratic system for their personal gains," she said.
The PM made the remarks while delivering her introductory speech at the AL National Committee, comprising of presidents and secretaries of 78 organising districts and central AL committee members, at her official residence Ganabhaban.
She claimed that there is no one who could uphold the democratic rights of the people except AL.
"Let me ask them, where is the dearth of democracy," she said.
Hasina, also the ruling AL chief, said that these vested quarters think that vote rigging, terrorism and militancy, which were very much normal during BNP-Jamaat regime, are the synonyms of democracy.
"I believe that the power of the people is the biggest strength; trust and confidence of the people are the biggest strength," she said.
She said that as AL has been in power for 14 years and democratic process continues in the country Bangladesh has achieved tremendous development and is acclaimed as a role model of development in the world.


